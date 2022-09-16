top
View events for the week of 9/20/2022
Send a Message to Chase: Stop Funding Climate Chaos
Date Tuesday September 20
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOil & Gas Action Network
Location Details
Chase Center • 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158 US
Why this action?

JP Morgan Chase is hosting their annual corporate challenge, a touring 3.5 mile race, in San Francisco on September 20. We're kicking off their tour with attention getting action that will make our message clear: Chase must stop funding the climate crisis, and we will not stop until they do.

Why blame Wall Street?

JPMorgan Chase is the world’s largest funder of the fossil fuel industry.
In the six years after the Paris Agreement was adopted in late 2015, Chase provided nearly $382 billion to fossil fuel corporations that are building coal mines, oil pipelines and fracked gas terminals ― that’s 36% more than any other bank in the world.

By stopping the flow of money, we can stop the flow of oil.
sm_screen_shot_2022-09-13_at_11.06.52_am.jpg
original image (1888x1472)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/send-a-me...

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 16th, 2022 11:01 PM
