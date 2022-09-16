From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Local Peace Groups in National Day of Action to Stop Ukraine War
Protesters deliver letters to Senators Feinstein and Padilla
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Thursday Sept 15, in coordination with similar actions throughout the U.S., local peace groups delivered letters to senators Feinstein and Padilla. The letters demanded:
CEASEFIRE in Ukraine Now! DIPLOMACY! Negotiations, not weapons! $$$ for Climate, Healthcare & Housing, NOT Weapons for Endless War and DO NOT RISK NUCLEAR WAR!They first held a rally at Senator Padilla's office at 333 Bush Street. After delivering their letter to Padilla's representative, the activists marched to Senator Feinstein's office at One Post Street where they delivered a similar letter to a representative from the Senator's office.
Participating peace groups included CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, WILPF (Womens Int'l League for Peace & Freedom), DSA, Environmentalists Against War, XR Peace, PDA, SF Physicians for Social Responsibility, WSLF, United for Peace & Justice and others.
