Local Peace Groups in National Day of Action to Stop Ukraine War

Protesters deliver letters to Senators Feinstein and Padilla

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Thursday Sept 15, in coordination with similar actions throughout the U.S., local peace groups delivered letters to senators Feinstein and Padilla. The letters demanded:

CEASEFIRE in Ukraine Now! DIPLOMACY! Negotiations, not weapons! $$$ for Climate, Healthcare & Housing, NOT Weapons for Endless War and DO NOT RISK NUCLEAR WAR!