Local Peace Groups in National Day of Action to Stop Ukraine War
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
Protesters deliver letters to Senators Feinstein and Padilla
sm_01-25822-856_0013.jpg
original image (1778x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Thursday Sept 15, in coordination with similar actions throughout the U.S., local peace groups delivered letters to senators Feinstein and Padilla. The letters demanded:

CEASEFIRE in Ukraine Now! DIPLOMACY! Negotiations, not weapons! $$$ for Climate, Healthcare & Housing, NOT Weapons for Endless War and DO NOT RISK NUCLEAR WAR!

They first held a rally at Senator Padilla's office at 333 Bush Street. After delivering their letter to Padilla's representative, the activists marched to Senator Feinstein's office at One Post Street where they delivered a similar letter to a representative from the Senator's office.

Participating peace groups included CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, WILPF (Womens Int'l League for Peace & Freedom), DSA, Environmentalists Against War, XR Peace, PDA, SF Physicians for Social Responsibility, WSLF, United for Peace & Justice and others.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_02-25822-852_2579.jpg
original image (1832x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_03-25822-856_9963.jpg
original image (1400x1620)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_04-25822-852_2591.jpg
original image (1400x1865)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_05-25822-852_2595.jpg
original image (1400x1699)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_06-25822-854_8463.jpg
original image (1980x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_07-25822-852_2638.jpg
original image (1400x1567)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_08-25822-856_9997.jpg
original image (1975x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_09-25822-856_0005.jpg
original image (1823x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_10-25822-852_2678.jpg
original image (1434x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_11-25822-854_8479.jpg
original image (1890x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_12-25822-856_0025.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_13-25822-856_0036.jpg
original image (1640x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_14-25822-856_0045.jpg
original image (1400x1477)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_15-25822-852_2696.jpg
original image (2045x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_16-25822-856_0055.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_17-25822-852_2704.jpg
original image (1400x2008)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_18-25822-852_2721.jpg
original image (1400x1736)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_19-25822-856_0068.jpg
original image (1400x1643)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Sep 16th, 2022 3:15 PM
sm_20-25822-854_8513.jpg
original image (1866x1400)
