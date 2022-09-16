Screening of the documentary PUSH & an informational event on the fight for housing this election cycle and beyond.
About this event
Join the City of Oakland District 3 Office, Moms 4 Housing, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE Action), Oakland Tenants Union, Centro Legal de la Raza, Housing Rights Committee, Berkeley Tenants Union Alameda Renters Coalition and East Bay Community Law Center at a screening of the documentary PUSH and learn about ways that you can get involved for the fight for housing as a human right this election cycle and beyond.
PUSH Synopsis: Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. PUSH sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unliveable cities and an escalating crisis that has an effect on us all. This is not gentrification, it's a new kind of monster. The film follows Leilani Farha, the UN Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, as she travels the globe, trying to understand who's being pushed out of the city and why. "I believe there's a huge difference between housing as a commodity and gold as a commodity. Gold is not a human right, housing is," says Leilani.
The screening will be followed with a discussion of the ballot measures that will impact housing in Oakland. You'll have an opportunity to talk to the groups leading the fight and learn about ways that you can get involved.
Important Details:
* Please RSVP to reserve your spot
** We will be asking for $10 at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
*** We ask everyone to wear masks while in the theater.
|Date
|Tuesday September 20
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Screening
|Screening
local housing advocates
|local housing advocates
|Location Details
|
Grand Lake Theater
3200 Grand Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
|
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fight-for...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 16th, 2022 10:34 AM
