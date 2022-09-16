5th Anniversary Celebration

of the SF Bay Area “Comfort Women” Memorial.



Justice For "Comfort Women"

Standing Tall, Demanding Justice, Defending The Truth!



Sat. September 24, 2022

1-3 pm

St. Mary’s Square (651 California St, SF)



We are honored to have Abby Abinanti, Chief Judge of the Yurok Tribe, as our keynote speaker. What a fortunate opportunity to learn more about common conditions women have confronted and continue to resist against colonialism, militarism and war; the use of sexual violence, femicide, genocide and historical denialism; as well as struggles for justice, accountability, and reparations. Let's celebrate our strength, resilience, and solidarity together.

