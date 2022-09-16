top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn
View events for the week of 9/24/2022
5th Anniversary Celebration of the SF Bay Area “Comfort Women” Memorial.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 24
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorComfort Womennn Justice Coalition
Location Details
St. Mary’s Square (651 California St, SF)
5th Anniversary Celebration
of the SF Bay Area “Comfort Women” Memorial.

Justice For "Comfort Women"
Standing Tall, Demanding Justice, Defending The Truth!

Sat. September 24, 2022
1-3 pm
St. Mary’s Square (651 California St, SF)

We are honored to have Abby Abinanti, Chief Judge of the Yurok Tribe, as our keynote speaker. What a fortunate opportunity to learn more about common conditions women have confronted and continue to resist against colonialism, militarism and war; the use of sexual violence, femicide, genocide and historical denialism; as well as struggles for justice, accountability, and reparations. Let's celebrate our strength, resilience, and solidarity together.
sm_img-0282.jpg
original image (476x1000)
For more event information: http://remembercomfortwomen.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 16th, 2022 8:53 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code