5th Anniversary Celebration
of the SF Bay Area “Comfort Women” Memorial.
Justice For "Comfort Women"
Standing Tall, Demanding Justice, Defending The Truth!
Sat. September 24, 2022
1-3 pm
St. Mary’s Square (651 California St, SF)
We are honored to have Abby Abinanti, Chief Judge of the Yurok Tribe, as our keynote speaker. What a fortunate opportunity to learn more about common conditions women have confronted and continue to resist against colonialism, militarism and war; the use of sexual violence, femicide, genocide and historical denialism; as well as struggles for justice, accountability, and reparations. Let's celebrate our strength, resilience, and solidarity together.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | WomynView events for the week of 9/24/2022
|5th Anniversary Celebration of the SF Bay Area “Comfort Women” Memorial.
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 24
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Comfort Womennn Justice Coalition
|Location Details
|St. Mary’s Square (651 California St, SF)
|
For more event information: http://remembercomfortwomen.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 16th, 2022 8:53 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network