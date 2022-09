Gabe Christenson a conductor and Co-chair of Railroad Workers United RWU is interviewed about the conditions and health and safety for railroad workers.

Railroad workers are fed up with horrendous and dangerous working conditions and are preparing to strike on September 16, 2022. WorkWeek interviews Gabe Christenson a conductor and Co-chair of Railroad Workers United about the issues that workers are concerned about.Additional Media:BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren BuffetBNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil TrainsWarrenWhistleblowers On Warren Buffet's RailroadHealth & Safety On RailroadsCanadian Railroad Workers Blamed For Lac Megantic WreckFrame-up of Canadian Railway WorkersFor further informationRailroad Workers UnitedProduction of WorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project