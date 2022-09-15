top
Writers of Color Santa Cruz County
Date Thursday October 06
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Art & History
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front Street, Santa Cruz
Join us for an evening of poetry, music, and art.

Featuring:
Jaime Cortez, the author of Gordo.
Shirley Ancheta, poet, activist and co-editor of Without Names a Filipino American anthology.
The corridos of Bob Gómez, the Watsonville Poet Laureate.

Bringing their stories forward will be the Writers of Color-Santa Cruz County members:
Madeline Aliah
Victoria Bañales
Farnaz Fatemi
Shirley Flores-Muñoz
Chloe Gentile-Montgomery
Geneffa Jahan
Adela Najarro
Meilin Obinata
Elbina Rafizadeh
Claudia Ramírez-Flores
Vivian Vargas
For more event information: https://writersofcolorsantacruz.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 15th, 2022 10:08 AM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
