Join us for an evening of poetry, music, and art.



Featuring:

Jaime Cortez, the author of Gordo.

Shirley Ancheta, poet, activist and co-editor of Without Names a Filipino American anthology.

The corridos of Bob Gómez, the Watsonville Poet Laureate.



Bringing their stories forward will be the Writers of Color-Santa Cruz County members:

Madeline Aliah

Victoria Bañales

Farnaz Fatemi

Shirley Flores-Muñoz

Chloe Gentile-Montgomery

Geneffa Jahan

Adela Najarro

Meilin Obinata

Elbina Rafizadeh

Claudia Ramírez-Flores

Vivian Vargas

