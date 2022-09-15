Join us for an evening of poetry, music, and art.
Featuring:
Jaime Cortez, the author of Gordo.
Shirley Ancheta, poet, activist and co-editor of Without Names a Filipino American anthology.
The corridos of Bob Gómez, the Watsonville Poet Laureate.
Bringing their stories forward will be the Writers of Color-Santa Cruz County members:
Madeline Aliah
Victoria Bañales
Farnaz Fatemi
Shirley Flores-Muñoz
Chloe Gentile-Montgomery
Geneffa Jahan
Adela Najarro
Meilin Obinata
Elbina Rafizadeh
Claudia Ramírez-Flores
Vivian Vargas
Date
Thursday October 06
Time
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
Organizer/Author
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front Street, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://writersofcolorsantacruz.org/
