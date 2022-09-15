The public is invited to this free, outdoor celebration at Whispering Pines Park, 1085 Pacific Avenue, Monterey. This year’s Peace Day theme is “End Racism, Build Peace”.
Guest speaker is Daniel B. Summerhill, Poet Laureate of Monterey County and Professor of Poetry/Social Action and Composition Studies at California State University Monterey.
Music performances by Juan Sanchez, founder and director of Palenke Arts, and Dave Holodiloff, singer and multi-instrumentalist.
For more details, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com See less
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-WarView events for the week of 9/18/2022
|International Peace Day Celebration - Monterey
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 18
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Catherine Crockett
|cm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
|Phone
|831-899-7322
|Location Details
|Whispering Pines Park, 1085 Pacific Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
|
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 15th, 2022 1:43 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network