



Guest speaker is Daniel B. Summerhill, Poet Laureate of Monterey County and Professor of Poetry/Social Action and Composition Studies at California State University Monterey.

Music performances by Juan Sanchez, founder and director of Palenke Arts, and Dave Holodiloff, singer and multi-instrumentalist.



