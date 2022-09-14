In an insulting blow, President Biden's Justice Department is opposing an Apache Elder, the National Congress of American Indians, the International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, and the MICA Group, who filed as friends of the court in support of the Apache Stronghold's protection of sacred Oak Flat in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

OAK FLAT: Biden's Justice Dept opposes friends of the court filing of Apache Elder, NCAI, Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers and MICA GroupBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsPhoto Apache Elder Ramon RileyThe National Congress of American Indians, International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, White Mountain Apache Elder Ramon Riley and MICA Group filed a friend of the court brief to protect the Apache ceremonial place of Oak Flat from copper mining.Biden's Justice Department is opposing this friend of the court brief.It is wrong "to destroy sacred land that made us who we are," states Riley, in the court filing. He is White Mountain's cultural resource director and representative for the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.Riley has spent two decades defending Oak Flat and joins the MICA Group, Multicultural Initiative for Cultural Advancement, and International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, as friends of the court.The amicus brief, friend of the court document, supports the Apache Stronghold case now before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The full federal court is now reconsidering the decision made by the court's panel of judges.The friend of the court brief states that the court must uphold the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which prohibits the United States government from substantially burdening a person's exercise of religious freedom.In the filing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the friends of Apache Stronghold state that "fencing off Oak Flat and threatening trespass sanctions would constitute" a substantial burden to Apaches.The amicus brief was filed by Notre Dame Law School, Religious Liberty Initiative, serving as legal counsel, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.Apache Stronghold said it will pursue justice all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect sacred Oak Flat from the planned copper mine of the Australian company, Resolution Copper. The copper mine would desecrate the sacred ceremonial place Oak Flat and devastate the area's land, water and air in east central Arizona.The court document is published in full at Censored News