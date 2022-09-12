The new REPROGRAPHIXXX PRINT ROOM at Long Haul presents… an in-depth Riso Printing workshop. Come get your hands covered in ink, learn how to setup artwork, and more.
No experience required. This is a sliding-scale event, suggested donation is $30 for the hands-on workshop and classroom. (For classroom only, suggested donation is $15.)
Ink colors: Black, teal, sunflower, purple -- if you have artwork you want to print, please email it to baygraphix (AT) protonmail.com at least TWO days ahead of time and specify which 1-2 colors you want to use.
Your donation of $30 or more helps fund the workshop and print shop to continue, and covers the cost of materials for you to receive up to 50 of your own prints.
NOTAFLOF – if you can’t afford to pay, you can attend for free.
Find out more and register here: https://reprographixed.com/workshops/
The building is wheelchair accessible, but the printing room is not. (We can accommodate wheelchair users to access the printer by rolling it into the main room – but you must email in advance.)
Riso Printing Workshop - learn about Risograph printing & make your own prints!
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Saturday October 01
Time
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
long Haul infoshop
Location Details
3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley (Long Haul Infoshop) - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
|
For more event information: https://thelonghaul.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 12th, 2022 10:26 AM
