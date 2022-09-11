top
Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | En Español | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/17/2022
Fiestas Patrias
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 17
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSenderos
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center St, Santa Cruz
[English below]

Como culminación de nuestra serie de eventos estamos emocionados de compartir nuestras primera celebración de Fiestas Patrias que tendrán lugar el 17 de septiembre de 2022 Santa Cruz City Hall de 1-5pm.

¡Únase a nosotros! Habrá comida, baile, himnos nacionales, arte y música mientras celebramos la independencia de países latinoamericanos.

Este evento es posible gracias al apoyo del City Arts Recovery Design Pilot Grant Program, el cual se enfoca en crear espacios de celebración mientras nuestra comunidad se recupera de la pandemia.
____________________________________

As a culmination of our event series we are excited to share our first annual Fiestas Patrias happening on September 17, 2022 in front of Santa Cruz City Hall from 1-5pm.

Join us with food, dance, national anthems, art, and music as we celebrate Latin American independence days dated in the months of September and October.

This event was made possible with the support of the City Arts Recovery Design Pilot Grant Program to create celebratory spaces as our community continues to heal and recover.
sm_fiestas_patrias.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6233206460...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 11:38 PM
