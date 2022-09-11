Join the City of Santa Cruz Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women in Celebrating 40 years in Santa Cruz for this one premiere screening of the film: MY NAME IS ANDREA. Free with suggested donation at the door!



This unique hybrid feature documentary is about one of the most controversial figures of the 20th century, Andrea Dworkin. Decades before #MeToo, Dworkin called out the pervasiveness of sexism and rape culture, and the ways it impacts every woman’s daily existence. The film weaves rare, electrifying archival footage of Dworkin with performances by Ashley Judd, Soko, Amandla Stenberg, Andrea Riseborough, and Christine Lahti, who bring Dworkin’s powerful words to life.



“Andrea Dworkin was perhaps the most misrepresented writer and activist in the Western world.” --John Berger, author of 'Ways of Seeing' For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1123126081...

