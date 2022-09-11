Join the City of Santa Cruz Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women in Celebrating 40 years in Santa Cruz for this one premiere screening of the film: MY NAME IS ANDREA. Free with suggested donation at the door!
This unique hybrid feature documentary is about one of the most controversial figures of the 20th century, Andrea Dworkin. Decades before #MeToo, Dworkin called out the pervasiveness of sexism and rape culture, and the ways it impacts every woman’s daily existence. The film weaves rare, electrifying archival footage of Dworkin with performances by Ashley Judd, Soko, Amandla Stenberg, Andrea Riseborough, and Christine Lahti, who bring Dworkin’s powerful words to life.
“Andrea Dworkin was perhaps the most misrepresented writer and activist in the Western world.” --John Berger, author of 'Ways of Seeing'
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | WomynView events for the week of 10/18/2022
|Film Premiere- My Name is Andrea
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 18
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|CPVAW
|Location Details
|
Del Mar Theatre
1124 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1123126081...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 11:25 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network