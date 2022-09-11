Join the City of Santa Cruz Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women for our celebration of 40 years as a commission in Santa Cruz with a March and Rally that focuses on the intersection of harms done to the most marginalized in our community. Speakers, musicians, poets! See you in the streets!
DON'T MISS THIS GATHERING!!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | WomynView events for the week of 10/20/2022
|March For Women's Rights (Everyone Welcome)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday October 20
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|CPVAW
|Location Details
|
Steps of County Building
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5532826899...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 11:19 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network