Labor Historian & Professor Ruth Needleman talks about the lessons of Chile's coup in relation to the growing fascist movement in the US.

This is the 49th anniversary of the September 11, 1973 Chilean coup that was organized and supported by the United States with support of the US funded AFL-CIO American Institute For Free Labor Development AIFLD. We focus on the lessons of this military coup for the rise of fascism in the United States.Ruth Needleman is a labor professor emeritus at the University of Indiana and was in Chile prior to the coup. She did research on the economic and social conditions as well as interviewing the supporters and leading organizers of the coup in companies and with US and Chilean government officials.Needleman also discusses plans for commemoration events next year on the 50th anniversary of the next year in Chicago.Additional media:The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth NeedlemanMemories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union CounterinsurgencyUS INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL)U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to OverthrowElected Governments in Latin AmericaNewly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela"If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer"U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile