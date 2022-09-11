top
Related Categories: Americas | International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 10:35 PM
Labor Historian & Professor Ruth Needleman talks about the lessons of Chile's coup in relation to the growing fascist movement in the US.
sm_chile_73_art.jpg
original image (1658x1200)
This is the 49th anniversary of the September 11, 1973 Chilean coup that was organized and supported by the United States with support of the US funded AFL-CIO American Institute For Free Labor Development AIFLD. We focus on the lessons of this military coup for the rise of fascism in the United States.

Ruth Needleman is a labor professor emeritus at the University of Indiana and was in Chile prior to the coup. She did research on the economic and social conditions as well as interviewing the supporters and leading organizers of the coup in companies and with US and Chilean government officials.

Needleman also discusses plans for commemoration events next year on the 50th anniversary of the next year in Chicago.

Additional media:
The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o

Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili

1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency
US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL)
https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html

U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow
Elected Governments in Latin America
http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm

Newly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela
https://jacobin.com/2020/08/venezuela-hugo-chavez-afl-cio-united-states

“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”
https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en

U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile
http://www.namebase.net:82/chile.html

Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
§Workers Movement Was Attacked By Military and Police
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 10:35 PM
chilean-workers-1970-e1599938849511.jpg
The military and police were organized with US support and the AFL-CIO to attack and murder thousands of trade unionists.
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
§Kissinger With Pinochet
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 10:35 PM
images-13.jpeg
Nixon's State Kissinger worked with Pinochet to implement the destruction of public pensions and resources.
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
§Allende Believed That The Constitution Would Protect Democracy
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 10:35 PM
images-3.jpeg
Salvador Allende believed that the Chilean constitution could prevent a civil war. He put Pinochet into his cabinet to prevent a coup.
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
§Chicago Free Market Economist Milton Friedman
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 10:35 PM
5040954c-5d09-481c-a44b-ada2bff54540.jpg
Chicago free market economist and his "Chicago Boys" were brought into Chile to completely privatize the economy and open it up to direct control by US multi-nationals.
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
