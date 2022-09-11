top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 9/16/2022
Music night - Songs of Resistance Struggle Hope
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 16
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLong Haul Infoshop
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Berkeley, CA 94705 - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
MUSIC NIGHT / NOCHE DE MUSICA

Remember Victor Jara! ¡Victor Jara Presenté! ¡Recuerda a Victor Jara!

Friday/Viernes Sept 16 @ 4pm

Bring a poem, song, a story, instrument or voice!

¡Trae un poema, una historia, una canción, un instrumento, o tu voz!
sm_img_1113.jpg
original image (480x640)
For more event information: http://www.thelonghaul.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 7:58 PM
§CANCIONES de Resistencia, Lucha, Esperanza
by Long Haul Info Shop
Saturday Sep 10th, 2022 8:28 PM
Long Haul Info Shop
3124 shattuck ave, berkeley

A night of music! We'll play songs and remember Victor Jara. Bring an instrument or a story\poem\ song you'd like to share or sing.
https://thelonghaul.org/
§
by Long Haul Infoshop
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 7:58 PM
sm_img_1114.jpg
original image (480x640)
http://www.thelonghaul.org
