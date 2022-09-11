MUSIC NIGHT / NOCHE DE MUSICA
Remember Victor Jara! ¡Victor Jara Presenté! ¡Recuerda a Victor Jara!
Friday/Viernes Sept 16 @ 4pm
Bring a poem, song, a story, instrument or voice!
¡Trae un poema, una historia, una canción, un instrumento, o tu voz!
|Friday September 16
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Concert/Show
|Long Haul Infoshop
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Berkeley, CA 94705 - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
For more event information: http://www.thelonghaul.org
