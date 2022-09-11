top
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
by WorkWeek
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 11:10 AM
WorkWeek covers CNA Kaiser Nurses & Patients In Danger & PG&E Newsom Legislature Corruption & UPS "Oven In The Trucks" IBT Workers Heat & Labor Poet Tongo Issac-Martin
sm_220728-ups-protest-mn-1620-400705.jpg
original image (760x570)
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy.

Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic Assembly leader Nancy Skinner who secretly pushed through a bill to give PG&E $1.4 billion from the state of California to keep the Diablo Canyon plant operating despite a previous agreement.

WorkWeek 9-9-22 UPS "Oven In The Trucks" IBT Workers Living & Labor Poet Tongo Issac-Martin
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-ups-oven-in-the-trucks-ibt-workers-living-labor-poet-tongo-issac-martin
WorkWeek covers the deadly and dangerous heat wave in the United States is threatening the lives of IBT UPS Teamsters.
We interview 4 Teamsters from around the country about what is happening on the job and their efforts to defend their lives and their fellow Teamsters.

Speakers included:
Anthony Rosario Brooklyn NY Local 804
Moe Nouhaili Las Vegas Nevada Local 631
Gilbert Guerro San Antonio Texas Local 657
Donnie Henry Roswell Georgia Local 728.
We also hear the poetry of Tongo Issac-Martin the San Francisco poet laureate who performed during Laborfest.nett

Additional media:
UPS drivers claim poor safety precautions amid record summer heat
https://www.fox13now.com/news/national/ups-drivers-claim-poor-safety-precautions-amid-record-summer-heat?fbclid=IwAR3BHaoap8XFeYqTGxXcGuyQhjRNklIfHd5X6J3htrkr9zFsEIShIEAEkDI
UPS drivers say heat levels in their trucks without AC are reaching as high as 121 degrees
https://www.businessinsider.com/ups-drivers-121-degree-heat-waves-in-trucks-without-ac-2022-8?utm_campaign=sf-bi-main&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR0-Rl6YjUqn4cns7sTX4Tnz7r4aLvzjoNkl-7fOeAi-zS-PiRb_VzQd8oU
UPS Drivers Say ‘Brutal’ Heat Is Endangering Their Lives
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/20/business/ups-postal-workers-heat-stroke-deaths.html?searchResultPosition=1

Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§UPS Bosses Get Air Conditioning While UPS Workers Die
by WorkWeek
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 11:10 AM
images-2.jpeg
While bosses get air conditions many UPS trucks do not even have fans.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§Boiling temperatures in UPS Trucks Threatening Lives
by WorkWeek
Sunday Sep 11th, 2022 11:10 AM
sm_temperature-inside-ups-delivery-trucks-cover_800.jpg
original image (1200x800)
IBT UPS workers lives and millions of other trucking workers face dangerous conditions in their trucks.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
