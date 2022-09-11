WorkWeek covers CNA Kaiser Nurses & Patients In Danger & PG&E Newsom Legislature Corruption & UPS "Oven In The Trucks" IBT Workers Heat & Labor Poet Tongo Issac-Martin

WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy.Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic Assembly leader Nancy Skinner who secretly pushed through a bill to give PG&E $1.4 billion from the state of California to keep the Diablo Canyon plant operating despite a previous agreement.WorkWeek 9-9-22 UPS "Oven In The Trucks" IBT Workers Living & Labor Poet Tongo Issac-MartinWorkWeek covers the deadly and dangerous heat wave in the United States is threatening the lives of IBT UPS Teamsters.We interview 4 Teamsters from around the country about what is happening on the job and their efforts to defend their lives and their fellow Teamsters.Speakers included:Anthony Rosario Brooklyn NY Local 804Moe Nouhaili Las Vegas Nevada Local 631Gilbert Guerro San Antonio Texas Local 657Donnie Henry Roswell Georgia Local 728.We also hear the poetry of Tongo Issac-Martin the San Francisco poet laureate who performed during Laborfest.nettAdditional media:UPS drivers claim poor safety precautions amid record summer heatUPS drivers say heat levels in their trucks without AC are reaching as high as 121 degreesUPS Drivers Say 'Brutal' Heat Is Endangering Their LivesProduction of WorkWeek