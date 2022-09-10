Online events w) Chomsky, John Clark, Silvia Federici, Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, Joanna Macy.. by Toward increased Networking



Here are about 8 online events taking place over the next 2 weeks (and starting at 7:30 am tomorrow, Sept. 11), featuring people such as adrienne maree brown, Noam Chomsky, John P. Clark, Silvia Federici, Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, Joanna Macy, Nancy Fraser, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.

