From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Online events w) Chomsky, John Clark, Silvia Federici, Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, Joanna Macy..
Here are about 8 online events taking place over the next 2 weeks (and starting at 7:30 am tomorrow, Sept. 11), featuring people such as adrienne maree brown, Noam Chomsky, John P. Clark, Silvia Federici, Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, Joanna Macy, Nancy Fraser, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Sun, 9/11, 7:30 am to 5:40 pm -- 16th Annual NYC Anarchist Bookfair [Virtual Workshops and Talks] -- We eagerly present this year's virtual workshops, as part of our 16th Annual Anarchist Bookfair -- Join us for a day of discussion, creation, and learning. These workshops, presented by the likes of AK Press, PM Press, Autonomedia, and individual activists and artists, range from topics such as art and poetry to mutual aid, from spirituality to Indigenous rights, and from race to the creation of new political ideas -- 10:30- Opening Statements 10:40- Fables and Spells with adrienne maree brown and Dori Midnight 11:50- How to Organize a TimeBank with members of TimeBank (trans. PT, ESP) 1:00- Poetic Interlude with Tongo Eisen-Martin 1:30- Art in Times of Chaos with N.O. Bonzo and Neala Schleuning (trans. PT, ESP) 3:00- Anarchism and the Indigenous Struggle in Brazil with Sônia Guajajara, Kuñangue Aty Guasu (TBC) and Noam Chomsky (trans. ENG, ESP, FR [TBC]) 4:30- The Impossible Community with John P. Clark and Scott Crow 5:30- Beyond Politics as Usual: New Radicalism and Autonomy with Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin and William C. Anderson 7:00- Commoning, Libertarian Exit, Liberation: a discussion on Adventure Capitalism with Raymond Craib and Silvia Federici 8:15 Closing Ceremony with Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/16th-annual-nyc-anarchist-bookfair-virtual-workshops-and-talks-tickets-408776650967?aff=erelexpmlt
Mon, 9/12, 7 am -- Green Anarchy or Eco-Socialism: a debate on scale and tactics -- Which alternative to techno-capitalism is better able to address the global change challenges we face: Green Anarchy or Eco-Socialism? -- The debaters: Benjamin Sovacool—energy and climate change scholar, Editor of Energy Research & Social Science, University of Sussex, United Kingdom, and Aarhus University, Denmark -- Matthew T. Huber— Eco-Socialist and Marxist Geographer, Author of Climate Change as Class War (Verso 2022), Syracuse University -- The facilitator: Alexandra Köves— an ecological economist and associate professor at the Institute of Operations and Decision Sciences at Corvinus University, Budapest, Hungary -- The Movements: Green Anarchy and Eco Socialism, have emerged as alternative strategies to resolve global challenges such as the climate crisis, which neoliberal capitalism, time and again, has demonstrated an inability to address -- While sharing a similar urgency and critique on the role techno-capitalism and fossil capital are playing in global ecocide, there are substantial differences between them. Green Anarchists and other “small is beautiful” advocates aspire to empower local communities through mutual aid in a decentralized response to societal and ecological collapse, while those who identify as Eco-Socialists are focused more on harnessing the coercive power of the state for a centralized intervention that will transform society at national and ultimately international scales -- The Debate: Acknowledging that both perspectives have a substantial diversity of views within them, this debate will focus on the essential differences, including scale and tactics to transform society, between the communitarian/anarchist and more centralized socialist approaches. The schism and polemical war between them has the potential for undermining the already daunting challenge of disrupting the techno-capitalist juggernaut that inevitably prioritizes profits over people and planet -- To discuss and debate the commonalities, differences and potential synthesis between localized Green Anarchy and more centralized Eco-Socialist interventions, this special debate will explore: How does the emphasis on scale and tactics differ in these two approaches and why does it matter? -- Can anarchists/localists and socialists/Marxists find synthesis to counter the fossil capitalism status quo, or will the ideological clash continue? -- Will the differences between the approaches further fracture efforts to transform society or find resolution and become a path toward rapidly reducing climate and other global risks and increase societal resilience?:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-anarchy-or-eco-socialism-a-debate-on-scale-and-tactics-tickets-384215708527?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/14, 3:30 pm -- Decolonial Reading Group -- Please join us as we host Ash Williams for a five-week virtual reading group on The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon -- The intention of this reading group is to collectively dissect the deeply influential text that has inspired and will continue to inspire revolutionaries and activists for years to come. For those interested in attending, there is no need to have read the book to join for the introductory meeting on Wednesday, September 14th! The reading schedule will be posted to our community events calendar after the first reading group session -- Frantz Fanon's The Wretched of the Earth is an eternal touchstone for civil rights, anti-colonialism, psychiatric studies, and Black consciousness movements around the world. We will be reading the sixtieth anniversary edition of Fanon's most famous text, which stands proudly alongside such pillars of anti-colonialism and anti-racism as Edward Said's Orientalism and The Autobiography of Malcolm X -- Ash Williams is an anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer. He received his BA in Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2014 and his MA in Ethics and Applied Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2015:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decolonial-reading-group-tickets-407769177587?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/15, 1:30 am to 10:00 am -- Rosa Luxemburg and International Law: online workshop followed by public lecture by Dana Mills -- About the project: Last year marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Rosa Luxemburg: a revolutionary theorist and political activist, whose work has provided important political economy critiques of imperialism, capitalism, nationalism and advocated for the collective commitment to social justice. While recent books have celebrated her life and intellectual and political legacy, engagement with her work in international law, although with some notable exceptions, has been largely marginal. Despite her sharp and insightful analysis of the nexus between colonialism and capitalist accumulation and her commitment to anti-militarism and internationalism, Luxemburg’s work remains less visible and prominent than male social thinkers. We believe that placing Rosa Luxemburg’s work into conversation with international law - historically and with an eye to the future - can add significantly to our understanding of international legal debates in relation to imperialism, capitalism, ableism, and questions of race, class and gender critique. We aim to collectively explore what an engagement with Luxemburg’s work may offer at this juncture of neoliberal capitalism, climate disaster, and pandemic. (Events that Rosa Luxemburg didn’t live to see but predicted with her work.) -- About the public lecture by Dr Dana Mills 'Socialism or Barbarism, 150 years on' (8.30 am): in this talk the legacy and contribution of Rosa Luxemburg to radical history and theory will be examined against the backdrop of the world in 2022. What can we learn from this giant of social justice, exactly 150 years after she was born? -- Bio: Dana Mills received her DPhil from Mansfield College, Oxford in 2014. She has held teaching and research positions at NYU, Northwestern, American Dance Festival, University of Oxford and University of Amsterdam, among others. She is the author of Dance and Politics: Moving beyond Boundaries (Manchester University Press, 2016); Rosa Luxemburg (Reaktion, 2020) and Dance and Activism (Bloomsbury, 2020). Since March 2021 she is the Director of External Relations and Development at Peace Now -- PROGRAMME (Times are BST): 9.30-10 Introduction -- 10.00-11.15 Imperialism and Primitive Accumulation Chaired by Christine Schwobel-Patel, Warwick Law School • Kanad Bakchi (Max Plank Institute International and Comparative Law, Heidelberg), Central Banking as ‘Primitive Accumulation’: International Law and the Transformation of Monetary Policy • Santosh Anand (South Asian University, New Delhi), Foreclosed Temporalities: International Criminal Law, Imperialism and the Legacy of Rosa Luxemburg • Jackson Reese Faust (University of Memphis), Luxemburg, Accumulation and Dispossession: Republican Lawscapes toward Global Spatial Justice • Michele Tedeschini (Harvard Institute for Global Law and Policy), Lessons from Luxemburg: The emptiness of international law and the dialectic of capital accumulation -- 11.30-12.30 Anti-Militarism Chaired by Christine Schwobel-Patel, Warwick Law School • Marnie Lloydd (Victoria University of Wellington, Te Herenga Waka), “A few not too troublesome restrictions”, Restraints on Violence, Solidarity and International Law • Chloe Truong-Jones (New York University), Jurisdictional Accumulation and the US Police Power • Antal Attila (Eötvös Loránd University), The New Form of Capitalist Militarism: The Permanent State of Exception. The Challenges of Anti-War Theory and Activism -- 13.30-14.45 Self-determination Chaired by Serena Natile, Warwick Law School • Marcel Garbos (Harvard, History), A Laboratory for Internationalism: Time, territory, and post-imperial transformation in Rosa Luxemburg’s writings on autonomy and self-determination, 1895-1919 • Nathalia Penha Cardoso de França (Mackenzie Presbyterian University), Rosa Luxemburg and self-determination: a point of view of the Brazilian democratic decline process • Paola Zichi (QMUL, History), Rosa Luxemburg and Self-Determination in Feminist Approaches to International Law • Eric Loefflad (KLS), Conquest After Conquest: Rosa Luxemburg, Partitioned Poland, and the Fetish of Title by Subjugation -- 14:45-15.45 Reparations Chaired by Serena Natile, Warwick Law School • Mia Swart (Al Jazeera), ‘Pushed into the burning desert’: Rosa Luxemburg’s analysis of imperialism through the lens of reparations • Serena Natile (Warwick), The reparative potential of a grassroots-inspired transnational social security law: lessons from Rosa • Christine Schwobel-Patel (Warwick), Radical mooting: teaching the Luxemburgian trial of rapture -- 16:00 – 16:00 Reflections and Plans -- 16.30 Public Lecture: Dana Mills – Socialism or Barbarism: 100 years on:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rosa-luxemburg-and-international-law-tickets-379047580517?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/15, 1:30 pm -- Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz — US Settler Colonialism: Endless War and Genocide -- Surviving the Long Wars explores the multiple overlapping histories that shape our understanding of warfare, as well as the alternative visions of peace, healing, and justice generated by diverse communities impacted by war. The project begins with a virtual scholarly series hosted by the University of Illinois Chicago at the nexus of critical ethnic studies, native/Indigenous studies, and Middle Eastern Studies on the histories and futures of native rebellion alongside contemporary us militarism and warfare. The seminar series is part of a year-long UIC graduate class and NEH “Dialogues on the Experience of War” discussion program. The project culminates in the second Veteran Art Triennial and Summit, in Spring 2023, at the Chicago Cultural Center, Hyde Park Art Center, and Newberry Library -- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz grew up in rural Oklahoma, child of a tenant farming family. She received the BA in History at San Francisco State College, and the Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in History at the University of California, Los Angeles, the MFA in Creative Writing at Mills College, and the Diploma in the International and Comparative Law of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. A historian, writer, and professor emeritus at California State University, she is author or editor of fifteen books, including Roots of Resistance: A History of Land Tenure in New Mexico; An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States; Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment; and Not “A Nation of Immigrants” Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion. She is at work on a book of essays on Christian Nationalism in the US to be published in 2023 -- Surviving the Long Wars is organized by Aaron Hughes, Ronak K. Kapadia, Therese Quinn, Joseph Lefthand, and Amber Zora with support from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Institute for the Humanities Innovation Grant, UIC Award for Creative Activity, Chicago Cultural Center, Hyde Park Art Center, Newberry:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roxanne-dunbar-ortiz-us-settler-colonialism-endless-war-and-genocide-tickets-410063540087?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 9/20, 10 am -- Joanna Macy, Buddhist Scholar and Systems Thinker, on Work that Reconnects -- A series elevating the voices of women systems thinkers to explore how systems thinkers can work together to make the world a better place -- We are thrilled to announce that we will be featuring Joanna Macy, Ph.D., Buddhist Scholar and Systems Thinker, in conversation about the Work that Reconnects and how it integrates with systems thinking -- Joanna Macy PhD, teacher and author, is a scholar of Buddhism, systems thinking and deep ecology. As the root teacher of the Work That Reconnects, Macy has created a ground-breaking framework for personal and social change that brings a new way of seeing the world as our larger body. Her many books include: Mutual Causality in Buddhism and General Systems Theory: The Dharma of Living Systems, World as Lover, World as Self; Widening Circles, A Memoir; Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re in with Unexpected Resilience and Creative Power (Spring 2022); and Coming Back to Life: The Updated Guide to the Work That Reconnects. Macy is retired and lives in Berkeley, California:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joanna-macy-buddhist-scholar-and-systems-thinker-on-work-that-reconnects-tickets-379220267027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/22, 12:30 pm -- Silvia Federici - Signature Lecture -- Patriarchy of the Wage: Notes on Marx, Gender, and Feminism -- This event is part of University at Buffalo - Gender Institute's : Social Reproduction Theory Lecture Series -- In her keynote address, Federici will discuss the enduring relevance of social reproduction and how the theorizing of contradictions in this terrain are necessary for social movements dedicated to reorganizing everyday life and creating non-exploitative social relations -- Silvia Federici is a feminist writer, teacher, and militant. In 1972 she was cofounder of the International Feminist Collective that launched the Wages for Housework campaign. Her books include Caliban and the Witch; Re-enchanting the World; and Witches, Witch Hunting, and Women. She is a professor emerita at Hofstra University, where she taught in the social sciences. She worked as a teacher in Nigeria for many years and was also the cofounder of the Committee for Academic Freedom in Africa:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silvia-federici-signature-lecture-tickets-399545630737?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 9/24, 4 pm -- Deconstructing Oligarchy: Session 3 - Nancy Fraser -- Session Three of a day long symposium titled Deconstructing Oligarchy: How Wealthy Elites Undermine Democracy And Our Survival On The Planet (For other sessions, please see the 9/24 events here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/city-lights-booksellers-amp-publishers-30129073452 ) -- In this session Nancy Fraser discusses Cannibal Capitalism: How Our System Is Devouring Democracy, Care, and the Planet—and What We Can Do About It -- Capital is currently cannibalizing every sphere of life–guzzling wealth from nature and racialized populations, sucking up our ability to care for each other, and gutting the practice of politics. In this tightly argued and urgent volume, leading Marxist feminist theorist Nancy Fraser charts the voracious appetite of capital, tracking it from crisis point to crisis point, from ecological devastation to the collapse of democracy, from racial violence to the devaluing of care work. These crisis points all come to a head in Covid-19, which Fraser argues can help us envision the resistance we need to end the feeding frenzy. What we need, Nancy Fraser argues, is a wide-ranging socialist movement that can recognize the rapaciousness of capital - and starve it to death -- “Nancy Fraser is a legendary radical philosopher grounded in the best of the Marxist and feminist traditions yet whose genuine embrace and profound understanding of Black, ecological, immigrant and sexual freedom movements make her a unique figure on the contemporary scene! Cannibal Capitalism is not only a singular gem - it is an instant classic for our bleak times!”– Cornel West, author of Race Matters -- Nancy Fraser is Henry and Louise A. Loeb Professor of Philosophy and Politics at the New School for Social Research. She is the author of Fortunes of Feminism and The Old is Dying and the New Cannot be Born, and co-author of Capitalism: A Conversation and Feminism for the 99%:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deconstructing-oligarchy-session-3-nancy-fraser-tickets-389661045677?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Sun, 9/11, 7:30 am to 5:40 pm -- 16th Annual NYC Anarchist Bookfair [Virtual Workshops and Talks] -- We eagerly present this year's virtual workshops, as part of our 16th Annual Anarchist Bookfair -- Join us for a day of discussion, creation, and learning. These workshops, presented by the likes of AK Press, PM Press, Autonomedia, and individual activists and artists, range from topics such as art and poetry to mutual aid, from spirituality to Indigenous rights, and from race to the creation of new political ideas -- 10:30- Opening Statements 10:40- Fables and Spells with adrienne maree brown and Dori Midnight 11:50- How to Organize a TimeBank with members of TimeBank (trans. PT, ESP) 1:00- Poetic Interlude with Tongo Eisen-Martin 1:30- Art in Times of Chaos with N.O. Bonzo and Neala Schleuning (trans. PT, ESP) 3:00- Anarchism and the Indigenous Struggle in Brazil with Sônia Guajajara, Kuñangue Aty Guasu (TBC) and Noam Chomsky (trans. ENG, ESP, FR [TBC]) 4:30- The Impossible Community with John P. Clark and Scott Crow 5:30- Beyond Politics as Usual: New Radicalism and Autonomy with Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin and William C. Anderson 7:00- Commoning, Libertarian Exit, Liberation: a discussion on Adventure Capitalism with Raymond Craib and Silvia Federici 8:15 Closing Ceremony with Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/16th-annual-nyc-anarchist-bookfair-virtual-workshops-and-talks-tickets-408776650967?aff=erelexpmlt
Mon, 9/12, 7 am -- Green Anarchy or Eco-Socialism: a debate on scale and tactics -- Which alternative to techno-capitalism is better able to address the global change challenges we face: Green Anarchy or Eco-Socialism? -- The debaters: Benjamin Sovacool—energy and climate change scholar, Editor of Energy Research & Social Science, University of Sussex, United Kingdom, and Aarhus University, Denmark -- Matthew T. Huber— Eco-Socialist and Marxist Geographer, Author of Climate Change as Class War (Verso 2022), Syracuse University -- The facilitator: Alexandra Köves— an ecological economist and associate professor at the Institute of Operations and Decision Sciences at Corvinus University, Budapest, Hungary -- The Movements: Green Anarchy and Eco Socialism, have emerged as alternative strategies to resolve global challenges such as the climate crisis, which neoliberal capitalism, time and again, has demonstrated an inability to address -- While sharing a similar urgency and critique on the role techno-capitalism and fossil capital are playing in global ecocide, there are substantial differences between them. Green Anarchists and other “small is beautiful” advocates aspire to empower local communities through mutual aid in a decentralized response to societal and ecological collapse, while those who identify as Eco-Socialists are focused more on harnessing the coercive power of the state for a centralized intervention that will transform society at national and ultimately international scales -- The Debate: Acknowledging that both perspectives have a substantial diversity of views within them, this debate will focus on the essential differences, including scale and tactics to transform society, between the communitarian/anarchist and more centralized socialist approaches. The schism and polemical war between them has the potential for undermining the already daunting challenge of disrupting the techno-capitalist juggernaut that inevitably prioritizes profits over people and planet -- To discuss and debate the commonalities, differences and potential synthesis between localized Green Anarchy and more centralized Eco-Socialist interventions, this special debate will explore: How does the emphasis on scale and tactics differ in these two approaches and why does it matter? -- Can anarchists/localists and socialists/Marxists find synthesis to counter the fossil capitalism status quo, or will the ideological clash continue? -- Will the differences between the approaches further fracture efforts to transform society or find resolution and become a path toward rapidly reducing climate and other global risks and increase societal resilience?:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-anarchy-or-eco-socialism-a-debate-on-scale-and-tactics-tickets-384215708527?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/14, 3:30 pm -- Decolonial Reading Group -- Please join us as we host Ash Williams for a five-week virtual reading group on The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon -- The intention of this reading group is to collectively dissect the deeply influential text that has inspired and will continue to inspire revolutionaries and activists for years to come. For those interested in attending, there is no need to have read the book to join for the introductory meeting on Wednesday, September 14th! The reading schedule will be posted to our community events calendar after the first reading group session -- Frantz Fanon's The Wretched of the Earth is an eternal touchstone for civil rights, anti-colonialism, psychiatric studies, and Black consciousness movements around the world. We will be reading the sixtieth anniversary edition of Fanon's most famous text, which stands proudly alongside such pillars of anti-colonialism and anti-racism as Edward Said's Orientalism and The Autobiography of Malcolm X -- Ash Williams is an anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer. He received his BA in Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2014 and his MA in Ethics and Applied Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2015:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decolonial-reading-group-tickets-407769177587?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/15, 1:30 am to 10:00 am -- Rosa Luxemburg and International Law: online workshop followed by public lecture by Dana Mills -- About the project: Last year marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Rosa Luxemburg: a revolutionary theorist and political activist, whose work has provided important political economy critiques of imperialism, capitalism, nationalism and advocated for the collective commitment to social justice. While recent books have celebrated her life and intellectual and political legacy, engagement with her work in international law, although with some notable exceptions, has been largely marginal. Despite her sharp and insightful analysis of the nexus between colonialism and capitalist accumulation and her commitment to anti-militarism and internationalism, Luxemburg’s work remains less visible and prominent than male social thinkers. We believe that placing Rosa Luxemburg’s work into conversation with international law - historically and with an eye to the future - can add significantly to our understanding of international legal debates in relation to imperialism, capitalism, ableism, and questions of race, class and gender critique. We aim to collectively explore what an engagement with Luxemburg’s work may offer at this juncture of neoliberal capitalism, climate disaster, and pandemic. (Events that Rosa Luxemburg didn’t live to see but predicted with her work.) -- About the public lecture by Dr Dana Mills 'Socialism or Barbarism, 150 years on' (8.30 am): in this talk the legacy and contribution of Rosa Luxemburg to radical history and theory will be examined against the backdrop of the world in 2022. What can we learn from this giant of social justice, exactly 150 years after she was born? -- Bio: Dana Mills received her DPhil from Mansfield College, Oxford in 2014. She has held teaching and research positions at NYU, Northwestern, American Dance Festival, University of Oxford and University of Amsterdam, among others. She is the author of Dance and Politics: Moving beyond Boundaries (Manchester University Press, 2016); Rosa Luxemburg (Reaktion, 2020) and Dance and Activism (Bloomsbury, 2020). Since March 2021 she is the Director of External Relations and Development at Peace Now -- PROGRAMME (Times are BST): 9.30-10 Introduction -- 10.00-11.15 Imperialism and Primitive Accumulation Chaired by Christine Schwobel-Patel, Warwick Law School • Kanad Bakchi (Max Plank Institute International and Comparative Law, Heidelberg), Central Banking as ‘Primitive Accumulation’: International Law and the Transformation of Monetary Policy • Santosh Anand (South Asian University, New Delhi), Foreclosed Temporalities: International Criminal Law, Imperialism and the Legacy of Rosa Luxemburg • Jackson Reese Faust (University of Memphis), Luxemburg, Accumulation and Dispossession: Republican Lawscapes toward Global Spatial Justice • Michele Tedeschini (Harvard Institute for Global Law and Policy), Lessons from Luxemburg: The emptiness of international law and the dialectic of capital accumulation -- 11.30-12.30 Anti-Militarism Chaired by Christine Schwobel-Patel, Warwick Law School • Marnie Lloydd (Victoria University of Wellington, Te Herenga Waka), “A few not too troublesome restrictions”, Restraints on Violence, Solidarity and International Law • Chloe Truong-Jones (New York University), Jurisdictional Accumulation and the US Police Power • Antal Attila (Eötvös Loránd University), The New Form of Capitalist Militarism: The Permanent State of Exception. The Challenges of Anti-War Theory and Activism -- 13.30-14.45 Self-determination Chaired by Serena Natile, Warwick Law School • Marcel Garbos (Harvard, History), A Laboratory for Internationalism: Time, territory, and post-imperial transformation in Rosa Luxemburg’s writings on autonomy and self-determination, 1895-1919 • Nathalia Penha Cardoso de França (Mackenzie Presbyterian University), Rosa Luxemburg and self-determination: a point of view of the Brazilian democratic decline process • Paola Zichi (QMUL, History), Rosa Luxemburg and Self-Determination in Feminist Approaches to International Law • Eric Loefflad (KLS), Conquest After Conquest: Rosa Luxemburg, Partitioned Poland, and the Fetish of Title by Subjugation -- 14:45-15.45 Reparations Chaired by Serena Natile, Warwick Law School • Mia Swart (Al Jazeera), ‘Pushed into the burning desert’: Rosa Luxemburg’s analysis of imperialism through the lens of reparations • Serena Natile (Warwick), The reparative potential of a grassroots-inspired transnational social security law: lessons from Rosa • Christine Schwobel-Patel (Warwick), Radical mooting: teaching the Luxemburgian trial of rapture -- 16:00 – 16:00 Reflections and Plans -- 16.30 Public Lecture: Dana Mills – Socialism or Barbarism: 100 years on:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rosa-luxemburg-and-international-law-tickets-379047580517?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/15, 1:30 pm -- Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz — US Settler Colonialism: Endless War and Genocide -- Surviving the Long Wars explores the multiple overlapping histories that shape our understanding of warfare, as well as the alternative visions of peace, healing, and justice generated by diverse communities impacted by war. The project begins with a virtual scholarly series hosted by the University of Illinois Chicago at the nexus of critical ethnic studies, native/Indigenous studies, and Middle Eastern Studies on the histories and futures of native rebellion alongside contemporary us militarism and warfare. The seminar series is part of a year-long UIC graduate class and NEH “Dialogues on the Experience of War” discussion program. The project culminates in the second Veteran Art Triennial and Summit, in Spring 2023, at the Chicago Cultural Center, Hyde Park Art Center, and Newberry Library -- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz grew up in rural Oklahoma, child of a tenant farming family. She received the BA in History at San Francisco State College, and the Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in History at the University of California, Los Angeles, the MFA in Creative Writing at Mills College, and the Diploma in the International and Comparative Law of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. A historian, writer, and professor emeritus at California State University, she is author or editor of fifteen books, including Roots of Resistance: A History of Land Tenure in New Mexico; An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States; Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment; and Not “A Nation of Immigrants” Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion. She is at work on a book of essays on Christian Nationalism in the US to be published in 2023 -- Surviving the Long Wars is organized by Aaron Hughes, Ronak K. Kapadia, Therese Quinn, Joseph Lefthand, and Amber Zora with support from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Institute for the Humanities Innovation Grant, UIC Award for Creative Activity, Chicago Cultural Center, Hyde Park Art Center, Newberry:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roxanne-dunbar-ortiz-us-settler-colonialism-endless-war-and-genocide-tickets-410063540087?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 9/20, 10 am -- Joanna Macy, Buddhist Scholar and Systems Thinker, on Work that Reconnects -- A series elevating the voices of women systems thinkers to explore how systems thinkers can work together to make the world a better place -- We are thrilled to announce that we will be featuring Joanna Macy, Ph.D., Buddhist Scholar and Systems Thinker, in conversation about the Work that Reconnects and how it integrates with systems thinking -- Joanna Macy PhD, teacher and author, is a scholar of Buddhism, systems thinking and deep ecology. As the root teacher of the Work That Reconnects, Macy has created a ground-breaking framework for personal and social change that brings a new way of seeing the world as our larger body. Her many books include: Mutual Causality in Buddhism and General Systems Theory: The Dharma of Living Systems, World as Lover, World as Self; Widening Circles, A Memoir; Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re in with Unexpected Resilience and Creative Power (Spring 2022); and Coming Back to Life: The Updated Guide to the Work That Reconnects. Macy is retired and lives in Berkeley, California:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joanna-macy-buddhist-scholar-and-systems-thinker-on-work-that-reconnects-tickets-379220267027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/22, 12:30 pm -- Silvia Federici - Signature Lecture -- Patriarchy of the Wage: Notes on Marx, Gender, and Feminism -- This event is part of University at Buffalo - Gender Institute's : Social Reproduction Theory Lecture Series -- In her keynote address, Federici will discuss the enduring relevance of social reproduction and how the theorizing of contradictions in this terrain are necessary for social movements dedicated to reorganizing everyday life and creating non-exploitative social relations -- Silvia Federici is a feminist writer, teacher, and militant. In 1972 she was cofounder of the International Feminist Collective that launched the Wages for Housework campaign. Her books include Caliban and the Witch; Re-enchanting the World; and Witches, Witch Hunting, and Women. She is a professor emerita at Hofstra University, where she taught in the social sciences. She worked as a teacher in Nigeria for many years and was also the cofounder of the Committee for Academic Freedom in Africa:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silvia-federici-signature-lecture-tickets-399545630737?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 9/24, 4 pm -- Deconstructing Oligarchy: Session 3 - Nancy Fraser -- Session Three of a day long symposium titled Deconstructing Oligarchy: How Wealthy Elites Undermine Democracy And Our Survival On The Planet (For other sessions, please see the 9/24 events here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/city-lights-booksellers-amp-publishers-30129073452 ) -- In this session Nancy Fraser discusses Cannibal Capitalism: How Our System Is Devouring Democracy, Care, and the Planet—and What We Can Do About It -- Capital is currently cannibalizing every sphere of life–guzzling wealth from nature and racialized populations, sucking up our ability to care for each other, and gutting the practice of politics. In this tightly argued and urgent volume, leading Marxist feminist theorist Nancy Fraser charts the voracious appetite of capital, tracking it from crisis point to crisis point, from ecological devastation to the collapse of democracy, from racial violence to the devaluing of care work. These crisis points all come to a head in Covid-19, which Fraser argues can help us envision the resistance we need to end the feeding frenzy. What we need, Nancy Fraser argues, is a wide-ranging socialist movement that can recognize the rapaciousness of capital - and starve it to death -- “Nancy Fraser is a legendary radical philosopher grounded in the best of the Marxist and feminist traditions yet whose genuine embrace and profound understanding of Black, ecological, immigrant and sexual freedom movements make her a unique figure on the contemporary scene! Cannibal Capitalism is not only a singular gem - it is an instant classic for our bleak times!”– Cornel West, author of Race Matters -- Nancy Fraser is Henry and Louise A. Loeb Professor of Philosophy and Politics at the New School for Social Research. She is the author of Fortunes of Feminism and The Old is Dying and the New Cannot be Born, and co-author of Capitalism: A Conversation and Feminism for the 99%:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deconstructing-oligarchy-session-3-nancy-fraser-tickets-389661045677?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network