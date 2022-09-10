From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 9/16/2022
|CANCIONES de Resistencia, Lucha, Esperanza
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 16
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Long Haul Info Shop
|Location Details
|
Long Haul Info Shop
3124 shattuck ave, berkeley
|
For more event information: https://thelonghaul.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 10th, 2022 8:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network