From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-WarView events for the week of 9/15/2022
|Peace in Ukraine Now
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 15
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Allan Fisher
|afisher800 [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|4159542763
|Location Details
|The steps of the County Building at 701 Ocean Street. At 1:30 we will enter the building and go to room 318C to speak to Jimmy Panetta's aide. After the meeting, we will go out to the corner of Ocean and Water Streets with our signs.
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 10th, 2022 7:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network