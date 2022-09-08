Google workers who were members of CWA Alphabet Workers Union joined with other tech workers and community members rallied at San Francisco Google and Amazonn to protest the retaliation against Google worker Ariel Koren for speaking out against the Project Nimbus which uses Google technology to spy on Palestinian people for the apartheid regime.

Google workers and tech workers as well as community members rallied in San Franciscoo at Google office and Amazon office to protest these companies helping the Israeli apartheid state with surveillance tech to spy and enforce their illegal rule. They called on Google to also cancel the Project Numbus contract.The contract they reported will escalate the attack on Palestinian people. Former Google worker Ariel Koren spoke and talk about how Google t to retaliated against her for opposing Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion artificial intelligence and computing services agreement between Google,Amazon Web Services, and the Israeli government and military.Google workers also protested the use of their technology to militarize the US Mexico border.The CWA Alphabet Workers Union AWU also helped sponsor and organize the rally with marches to Google and Amazon. Tech workers talked about the Project Numbus and also why they are doing the AWU union to defend their rights on the job.This action also took place in New York, Seattle, Atlanta and Silicon Valley Google headquarters.