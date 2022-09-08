top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Google & Tech Workers With Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
Google workers who were members of CWA Alphabet Workers Union joined with other tech workers and community members rallied at San Francisco Google and Amazonn to protest the retaliation against Google worker Ariel Koren for speaking out against the Project Nimbus which uses Google technology to spy on Palestinian people for the apartheid regime.
sm_img_9131.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Google workers and tech workers as well as community members rallied in San Franciscoo at Google office and Amazon office to protest these companies helping the Israeli apartheid state with surveillance tech to spy and enforce their illegal rule. They called on Google to also cancel the Project Numbus contract.
The contract they reported will escalate the attack on Palestinian people. Former Google worker Ariel Koren spoke and talk about how Google t to retaliated against her for opposing Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion artificial intelligence and computing services agreement between Google,
Amazon Web Services, and the Israeli government and military.
Google workers also protested the use of their technology to militarize the US Mexico border.
The CWA Alphabet Workers Union AWU also helped sponsor and organize the rally with marches to Google and Amazon. Tech workers talked about the Project Numbus and also why they are doing the AWU union to defend their rights on the job.
This action also took place in New York, Seattle, Atlanta and Silicon Valley Google headquarters.

Additional media:

Group of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli government
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus

Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter

Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/

For more information:
#NoTechforApartheid
http://www.notechforapartheid.com
Alphabet Workers Union AWU
alphabetworkersunion.org
Project of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
§CWA Alphabet Workers Union AWU Joined The Rally & March
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
sm_img_9153.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA Alphabet Workers Unioin supported the rally and spoke out about the use of technology by Google and Amazon to repress and spy on the Palestinian people.
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
§Google Engineer Ariel Koren Spoke Out At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
sm_img_9097.jpg
original image (2493x1986)
Google Engineer Ariel Koren Spoke Out At the rallies and also reported that she had been retaliated against by Google management after opposing the Project Nimbus.
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
§End Apartheid, It's Worth Getting Fired
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
sm_img_9129.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Google and tech workers are being fired for opposing apartheid.
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
§Google Worker Joosh Marxon Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
sm_img_9124.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AWU Google unionist Josh Marxon spoke out about the rally and why Google workers are joining the AWU.
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
§Another Google Worker Against Apartheid
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
sm_img_9027.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Google Workers joined the actions and spoke out about the Israeli apartheid regime.
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
§Tech Worker Against Apartheid
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 8th, 2022 10:02 PM
sm_img_8985.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Tech workers joined in the rally in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
