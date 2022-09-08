Steve Bannon Arraigned for Fraud by INDYRADIO



The long awaited indictment of Steve Bannon was unsealed this morning in New York, and he showed up slightly after 9:00 am for his arraignment on state charges that were pardoned during the last hours that Trump held office. The indictment is attached below this brief report.

INDYRADIO (08sept22) Steve Bannon showed up early this morning at the Manhattan district attorney’s office to surrender on charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. At his arraignment, he filed a plea of not guilty and was released without bail.

Bannon's co-conspirators, Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato pled guilty in their federal trial, and were due to be sentenced this month, but sentencing has been delayed until December.

Both admitted their guilt, and Andrew says he is "terribly sorry" that he swindled donors. Although each could face 40-50 years in prison, prosecutors are expected to recommend 4 or 5.

Thanks to a presidential pardon on Trump's last day in office, Bannon was removed from the federal case, but the pardon carries no weight at the state level.



“As alleged, Stephen Bannon acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country – including hundreds of Manhattan residents," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. in a joint statement with New York Attorney General Letitia James today.



"Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends," added Attorney General James.

