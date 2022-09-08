top
Stop the Violence – Solidarity Now! Forum 1
Date Saturday September 10
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Pacific Renaissance Plaza
388 Ninth Street, Suite 290
Oakland, California 94607
The “Stop the Violence – Solidarity Now!” project is a BAMC social action initiative launched in response to the violence against the Asian community, particularly those attacked by African American males in Oakland’s Chinatown.

The way these incidents have been covered in the media has created a divide among African Americans and Asians throughout Oakland, particularly in Chinatown and surrounding communities. In an effort to take positive strategic action to address the severed relationship between African Americans and Asians in Oakland, BAMC is dedicated to leading efforts that build positive relations between these two racial groups.

Forum 1 – Continuing the discussion regarding the need for Black and Asian Solidarity. Forum 1 will feature spoken word/poetry from Oakland Youth Poet Laureates, a panel discussion, and an open forum.
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/solidaritynow/

