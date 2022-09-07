top
Renowned Local Poets Shurin And Gluck Celebrate 75th Birthdays With Collective Reading
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 22
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Poetry Center at SF State
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
McRoskey Mattress Company
1687 Market Street
SF, CA 94103
Our friends and fellow poets Aaron Shurin and Robert Glück each turn 75 this year, and we're putting on a little celebratory reading and evening in their honor. Both are also alums of The Poetry Center at SF State, and have been teachers and mentors to dozens of younger poets and writers across the years. Please join us to celebrate their collective anniversary.

Aaron received his M.A. in Poetics from New College of California, where he studied under poet Robert Duncan. He is the former director of the Master of Fine Arts in Writing Program at the University of San Francisco, where he is now Professor Emeritus. Shurin has taught extensively in the fields of American poetry and poetics, contemporary and classical prosody, improvisational techniques in composition, and the personal essay. He is the author of numerous books of poetry, including:Unbound: A Book of AIDS (1997),[4] The Skin of Meaning: Collected Literary Essays and Talks.

Born in Cleveland, poet, fiction writer, editor, and New Narrative theorist Robert Glück grew up there and in Los Angeles. With Bruce Boone and other writers, Glück co-founded the New Narrative movement in San Francisco in the early 1980s. Glück’s experimental work—typically prose—infuses L=A=N=G=U=A=G=E theory with queer, feminist, and class-based discourse while exploring issues of autobiography and self. Glück’s work has been selected for numerous anthologies, including Lust for Life: On the Writings of Kathy Acker (2006), Best American Erotica 2005, and The Faber Book of Gay Short Fiction (1992). In 2016, Semiotext(e) published his collected essays, Communal Nude.

Co-presented by The Poetry Center at SF State and The Green Arcade, with thanks to our generous host, McRoskey Mattress Co.

Masks are required for those attending in person. No admission charged.

This program also available via live-stream and at the same link after the event.

More info at: poetry [at] sfsu.edu

gluck.jpg
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 7th, 2022 1:51 PM
