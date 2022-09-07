



Aaron received his M.A. in Poetics from New College of California, where he studied under poet Robert Duncan. He is the former director of the Master of Fine Arts in Writing Program at the University of San Francisco, where he is now Professor Emeritus. Shurin has taught extensively in the fields of American poetry and poetics, contemporary and classical prosody, improvisational techniques in composition, and the personal essay. He is the author of numerous books of poetry, including:Unbound: A Book of AIDS (1997),[4] The Skin of Meaning: Collected Literary Essays and Talks.



Born in Cleveland, poet, fiction writer, editor, and New Narrative theorist Robert Glück grew up there and in Los Angeles. With Bruce Boone and other writers, Glück co-founded the New Narrative movement in San Francisco in the early 1980s. Glück’s experimental work—typically prose—infuses L=A=N=G=U=A=G=E theory with queer, feminist, and class-based discourse while exploring issues of autobiography and self. Glück’s work has been selected for numerous anthologies, including Lust for Life: On the Writings of Kathy Acker (2006), Best American Erotica 2005, and The Faber Book of Gay Short Fiction (1992). In 2016, Semiotext(e) published his collected essays, Communal Nude.



Our friends and fellow poets Aaron Shurin and Robert Glück each turn 75 this year, and we're putting on a little celebratory reading and evening in their honor. Both are also alums of The Poetry Center at SF State, and have been teachers and mentors to dozens of younger poets and writers across the years. Please join us to celebrate their collective anniversary.Aaron received his M.A. in Poetics from New College of California, where he studied under poet Robert Duncan. He is the former director of the Master of Fine Arts in Writing Program at the University of San Francisco, where he is now Professor Emeritus. Shurin has taught extensively in the fields of American poetry and poetics, contemporary and classical prosody, improvisational techniques in composition, and the personal essay. He is the author of numerous books of poetry, including:Unbound: A Book of AIDS (1997),[4] The Skin of Meaning: Collected Literary Essays and Talks.Born in Cleveland, poet, fiction writer, editor, and New Narrative theorist Robert Glück grew up there and in Los Angeles. With Bruce Boone and other writers, Glück co-founded the New Narrative movement in San Francisco in the early 1980s. Glück's experimental work—typically prose—infuses L=A=N=G=U=A=G=E theory with queer, feminist, and class-based discourse while exploring issues of autobiography and self. Glück's work has been selected for numerous anthologies, including Lust for Life: On the Writings of Kathy Acker (2006), Best American Erotica 2005, and The Faber Book of Gay Short Fiction (1992). In 2016, Semiotext(e) published his collected essays, Communal Nude.

