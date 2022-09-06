

A International Panel Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party



September 18, 2022 10AM PST/1PM EST/2PM Argentina/7:00 PM Italy, Namibia, South Africa





The war in Ukraine is a critical question for the working class not only of Ukraine and Russia but the working class of the world.

This panel will have speakers reporting the nature of the war, the political role for the working class around the world and the struggle between Russia and China with the United States.



Speakers:

Memetlwe Sebei, President of General Industrial Workers of South Africa GIWUSA

Guiillermo Kane, Workers Party Argentina

Roberto Luzzi, Si Cobas International Secretary Italy

Aaaron Wright, ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member

John Harris, Boston May Day Coalition

Burak Sayim DIP Turkey

Steve Zeltzer, UFCLP



To register:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698353349?pwd=VmhPNWpiZXMwdGU4L3JKc1Z5WkRydz09

996012





United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP

http://www.ufclp.org

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/

info [at] ufclp.org

