9/18/22 Sunday: Ukraine, The Working Class, Russia, China & US Imperialism-A Global Working Class Panel
A International Panel Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
September 18, 2022 10AM PST/1PM EST/2PM Argentina/7:00 PM Italy, Namibia, South Africa
The war in Ukraine is a critical question for the working class not only of Ukraine and Russia but the working class of the world.
This panel will have speakers reporting the nature of the war, the political role for the working class around the world and the struggle between Russia and China with the United States.
Speakers:
Memetlwe Sebei, President of General Industrial Workers of South Africa GIWUSA
Guiillermo Kane, Workers Party Argentina
Roberto Luzzi, Si Cobas International Secretary Italy
Aaaron Wright, ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member
John Harris, Boston May Day Coalition
Burak Sayim DIP Turkey
Steve Zeltzer, UFCLP
To register:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698353349?pwd=VmhPNWpiZXMwdGU4L3JKc1Z5WkRydz09
996012
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/
info [at] ufclp.org
