Ukraine, The Working Class, Russia, China & US Imperialism-A Global Working Class Panel
Date Sunday September 18
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUFCLP
Location Details
To register:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698353349?pwd=VmhPNWpiZXMwdGU4L3JKc1Z5WkRydz09
9/18/22 Sunday: Ukraine, The Working Class, Russia, China & US Imperialism-A Global Working Class Panel
A International Panel Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party

September 18, 2022 10AM PST/1PM EST/2PM Argentina/7:00 PM Italy, Namibia, South Africa


The war in Ukraine is a critical question for the working class not only of Ukraine and Russia but the working class of the world.
This panel will have speakers reporting the nature of the war, the political role for the working class around the world and the struggle between Russia and China with the United States.

Speakers:
Memetlwe Sebei, President of General Industrial Workers of South Africa GIWUSA
Guiillermo Kane, Workers Party Argentina
Roberto Luzzi, Si Cobas International Secretary Italy
Aaaron Wright, ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member
John Harris, Boston May Day Coalition
Burak Sayim DIP Turkey
Steve Zeltzer, UFCLP

To register:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698353349?pwd=VmhPNWpiZXMwdGU4L3JKc1Z5WkRydz09
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/
info [at] ufclp.org
For more event information: http://www.ufclp.org

Anti-war Protest At Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Oakland Office
by UFCLP
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 11:15 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_protest_ufclp_placards_6-23-22_1.jpg
original image (3172x1704)
A protest held at Barbara Lee's office in Oakland to protest her vote for war and weapons in Ukraine.
http://www.ufclp.org
Ukraine Privatization Of Oil
by UFCLP
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 11:15 PM
ukaine_privatization_of_oil.jpg
The privatization of the oil, mines and other resources was pushed by the US government, the AFFL-CIO Solidarity Center which getting $75 million from the US funded National Endowment For Democracy NED.
http://www.ufclp.org
