IBT UPS drivers and warehouse workers speak out about the dangerous temperature conditions that workers must operate in. Additionally many UPS trucks do not even have a fan.

IBT UPS Teamster drivers talk about the effect of the heatwave on UPS Teamster drivers and warehouse workers. The deadly and dangerous heat wave in the United States is threatening the lives of IBT UPS Teamsters.WorkWeek interviews 4 Teamsters from around the country about what is happening on the job and their efforts to defend their lives and their fellow Teamsters.Speakers included:Anthony Rosario Brooklyn NY Local 804Moe Nouhaili Las Vegas Nevada Local 631Gilbert Guerro San Antonio Texas Local 657Donnie Henry Roswell Georgia Local 728.This interview was done on 8/24/22Additional media:UPS workers rally in New York to protest hot working conditionsUPS drivers claim poor safety precautions amid record summer heatUPS drivers say heat levels in their trucks without AC are reaching as high as 121 degreesUPS Drivers Say 'Brutal' Heat Is Endangering Their Lives