top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers
"Working In An Oven" IBT UPS Teamsters Speak Out On Deadly Heatwave, Life and Death
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 9:45 PM
IBT UPS drivers and warehouse workers speak out about the dangerous temperature conditions that workers must operate in. Additionally many UPS trucks do not even have a fan.
images-2.jpeg
IBT UPS Teamster drivers talk about the effect of the heatwave on UPS Teamster drivers and warehouse workers. The deadly and dangerous heat wave in the United States is threatening the lives of IBT UPS Teamsters.

WorkWeek interviews 4 Teamsters from around the country about what is happening on the job and their efforts to defend their lives and their fellow Teamsters.

Speakers included:
Anthony Rosario Brooklyn NY Local 804
Moe Nouhaili Las Vegas Nevada Local 631
Gilbert Guerro San Antonio Texas Local 657
Donnie Henry Roswell Georgia Local 728.
This interview was done on 8/24/22

Additional media:
UPS workers rally in New York to protest hot working conditions
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/28/ups-workers-rally-in-new-york-to-protest-hot-working-conditions.html

UPS drivers claim poor safety precautions amid record summer heat
https://www.fox13now.com/news/national/ups-drivers-claim-poor-safety-precautions-amid-record-summer-heat?fbclid=IwAR3BHaoap8XFeYqTGxXcGuyQhjRNklIfHd5X6J3htrkr9zFsEIShIEAEkDI

UPS drivers say heat levels in their trucks without AC are reaching as high as 121 degrees
https://www.businessinsider.com/ups-drivers-121-degree-heat-waves-in-trucks-without-ac-2022-8?utm_campaign=sf-bi-main&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR0-Rl6YjUqn4cns7sTX4Tnz7r4aLvzjoNkl-7fOeAi-zS-PiRb_VzQd8oU

UPS Drivers Say ‘Brutal’ Heat Is Endangering Their Lives
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/20/business/ups-postal-workers-heat-stroke-deaths.html?searchResultPosition=1

Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
§IBT 804 UPS Teamsters March For Health & Safety
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 9:45 PM
sm_220728-ups-protest-mn-1620-400705.jpg
original image (760x570)
IBT New York 804 have had protests against the dangerous health and safety conditions.
§Drivers Collapsing On The Job
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 9:45 PM
images-3.jpeg
UPS drivers are collapsing on the job due to high temperatures. Management say that Teamsters are trained by take the dangerous heat.
§"Ovens In The Trucks" Heat Is Sickening & Killing Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 9:45 PM
images-1.jpeg
The heat in trucks some over 150 degrees is threatening the lives of drivers and warehouse workers.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code