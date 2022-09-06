From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Working In An Oven" IBT UPS Teamsters Speak Out On Deadly Heatwave, Life and Death
IBT UPS drivers and warehouse workers speak out about the dangerous temperature conditions that workers must operate in. Additionally many UPS trucks do not even have a fan.
IBT UPS Teamster drivers talk about the effect of the heatwave on UPS Teamster drivers and warehouse workers. The deadly and dangerous heat wave in the United States is threatening the lives of IBT UPS Teamsters.
WorkWeek interviews 4 Teamsters from around the country about what is happening on the job and their efforts to defend their lives and their fellow Teamsters.
Speakers included:
Anthony Rosario Brooklyn NY Local 804
Moe Nouhaili Las Vegas Nevada Local 631
Gilbert Guerro San Antonio Texas Local 657
Donnie Henry Roswell Georgia Local 728.
This interview was done on 8/24/22
Additional media:
UPS workers rally in New York to protest hot working conditions
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/28/ups-workers-rally-in-new-york-to-protest-hot-working-conditions.html
UPS drivers claim poor safety precautions amid record summer heat
https://www.fox13now.com/news/national/ups-drivers-claim-poor-safety-precautions-amid-record-summer-heat?fbclid=IwAR3BHaoap8XFeYqTGxXcGuyQhjRNklIfHd5X6J3htrkr9zFsEIShIEAEkDI
UPS drivers say heat levels in their trucks without AC are reaching as high as 121 degrees
https://www.businessinsider.com/ups-drivers-121-degree-heat-waves-in-trucks-without-ac-2022-8?utm_campaign=sf-bi-main&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR0-Rl6YjUqn4cns7sTX4Tnz7r4aLvzjoNkl-7fOeAi-zS-PiRb_VzQd8oU
UPS Drivers Say ‘Brutal’ Heat Is Endangering Their Lives
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/20/business/ups-postal-workers-heat-stroke-deaths.html?searchResultPosition=1
Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
