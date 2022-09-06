



Moderated by Marsha Feinland, former Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner

Gwen McLaughlin – San Francisco Democratic Socialists of America Electoral Board Member, Field Director for Yes on M! Fill Empty Homes Campaign

Steve Barton – retired City of Berkeley Housing Director and Deputy Director of the Rent Board; currently on the Board of the Bay Area Community Land Trust

Michael Rubin – member of the Socialist group Solidarity and the Oakland Greens

John Marc Chandonia – San Francisco Green Party



*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please register in advance at



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.



