Keeping rental housing empty is one way landlords manipulate the housing market. At this forum we will discuss local ballot measures for an empty homes tax. We will also examine rent control and other affordable housing policies; and look at the battle over Howard Terminal in Oakland, which is really about gentrification and real estate profits, not about a ball park.
Moderated by Marsha Feinland, former Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner
Gwen McLaughlin – San Francisco Democratic Socialists of America Electoral Board Member, Field Director for Yes on M! Fill Empty Homes Campaign
Steve Barton – retired City of Berkeley Housing Director and Deputy Director of the Rent Board; currently on the Board of the Bay Area Community Land Trust
Michael Rubin – member of the Socialist group Solidarity and the Oakland Greens
John Marc Chandonia – San Francisco Green Party
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
