top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Council Member Noel Gallo, claims oversight duty during expensive free ticket events spree
by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Tuesday Sep 6th, 2022 1:28 AM
While At Several Disney On Ice Shows, Council Member Noel Gallo Claims That He Used The Expensive Free City Tickets For The Official Purpose Of Conducting An “Oversight Of Facilities Or Events That May Require City Funding Or Support In The Near Future.”
images-1.jpg
Council Member Noel Gallo, claims oversight duty during expensive free ticket events spree

By Lynda Carson - September 6, 2022

Oakland - Just try to imagine being a powerful Oakland city official, or county official, Oakland City Council Member, staff member, aide, or Mayor, who is frequently being offered free city tickets to the arena or Oakland Coliseum for some baseball games, or concert venues featuring such performers as Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, or Disney On Ice.

However, to accept these free city tickets while trying to avoid paying taxes for them or listing the tickets as a gift, the city officials and county officials may have to falsely report that they went to the expensive free city ticket venues for the official purpose of conducting an “oversight of facilities or events that may require City funding or support in the near future,” or for some other phony reason.

According to one news report in 2016, they stated, “This news organization’s October 2016 investigation found officials over three seasons claimed more than 7,000 tickets worth millions of dollars to Golden State Warriors’ games, often going themselves or giving them away to politically connected people. Since then, officials’ use of high-priced tickets, particularly to Warriors games, decreased but did not stop.”

Apparently, in recent years officials’ use of high-priced free city tickets at the arena and the Coliseum may have decreased. However, public records report that during 10/18/2021 through 7/29/2022, City Council Member Noel Gallo and his family went to around 85 free baseball games and concerts, using high-priced free city tickets.

Asides from many baseball games, some of the other venues included free city tickets to the arena or Oakland Coliseum for some concert venues featuring such performers as Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, or Disney On Ice. At times, recently records show that Noel Gallo and his family received free tickets for several concerts of Paul McCartney and performances of Disney On Ice.

Each time that a pair of tickets (2 tickets) for each event (around 85 events) was used by Council Member Noel Gallo and his family, he reported that he went to each of the events so that he could conduct the “oversight of facilities or events that may require City funding or support in the near future.”

At this point, for any or all of you who are reading this, if you really believe that Council Member Noel Gallo went to around 85 free expensive events at the arena and the Coliseum during 10/18/2021 through 7/29/2022, for the purpose of conducting the “oversight of facilities or events that may require City funding or support in the near future,” please clap your hands, and say hallelujah.

I can only imagine that it must have taken a lot of special training to be able to conduct the “oversight of facilities or events that may require City funding or support in the near future,” while being at a free Paul McCartney concert a few times, or a few times to see Disney On Ice for free.

Oakland’s Ticket Distribution Policy

According to the Public Ethics Commission, “The distribution of City tickets is governed by the City of Oakland’s Policy for Receipt and Distribution of Passes and Tickets (Ticket policy) adopted as City Council Resolution 75052 in June 1999 and later revised as City Council Resolution 82032 in May 2009. This policy authorizes the use of tickets, as exceptions to the state gift rules which impose a current limit of $470 on gifts given to a public official, if the use is for a “governmental purpose” as defined by the Ticket policy. Oakland’s policy includes as a “governmental purpose” the following list of reasons for which a public official or third party may receive and use a ticket and not have the ticket be subject to the state gift limit:”

1. Oversight of facilities or events that have received City funding or support;

2. Oversight of facilities or events that may require City funding or support in the near future;

3. Reviewing a facility’s contribution to blight abatement within a Redevelopment Area;

4. Reviewing the ability of a facility, its operator, or a local sports team to attract business andcontribute to the local economy;

5. Reviewing the ability of a facility or its operator to participate in the City’s job creation goals ortraining programs;

6. Reviewing the contribution of a facility or an event to the City’s goals for fostering arts andculture opportunities for City residents;

7. Rewarding a City of Oakland employee for his/her exemplary service to the City;

8. Rewarding a community activist for his or her service to the City of Oakland;

9. Rewarding a school or nonprofit organization for its contributions to the community;

and 10. Rewarding an Oakland student for outstanding scholastic achievement.

Avoiding The State Gift Rules Which Impose A current Limit Of $470 On Gifts Given To A Public Official:

Simply put, in other words, years ago corrupt Oakland City Council Members passed a resolution that allows them and others to get around state laws with exceptions to the state gift rules which impose a current limit of $470 on gifts given to a public official, if the use is for a “governmental purpose” as defined by the Ticket policy.

According to a January 28, 2022, Public Ethics Commission, staff memorandum, “The Public Ethics Commission (PEC or Commission) is considering draft language for a new ordinance to update and codify the City’s policy for the distribution of City tickets, such as tickets to City-sponsored events, events at City facilities or pursuant to City contracts, and events for which tickets are provided to the City for promotional purposes.”

2017-2018 Grand Jury Investigation Into Bonanza Free Ticket Giveaway:

Additionally, according to a 2017-2018 grand jury investigation, “Expensive tickets seem to be treated as a perk of office or employment. They are often used repeatedly by the same elected or appointed officials and their staff members. Tickets that are reported are supposedly being used for approved public purposes, such as inspecting the facilities. Although not a requirement, no reports are ever generated by officials following their visits, suggesting that the so-called “public purposes” are merely a vehicle for attending exciting games and concerts without having to declare the ticket values as gifts or income. Neither the county nor the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority has a policy to limit or restrict excessive use of tickets by particular individuals, permitting overuse by some, such as appointed authority commissioners, who used the most valuable tickets hundreds of times. The only reports filed and posted regarding ticket usage by officials and employees were designed for another purpose – making free tickets non-reportable as gifts and income –and are of limited value in providing meaningful data to enable tracking of ticket usage, and enforcement of ticket distribution policies that need strengthening.”

According to the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), “Form 700 requires the filer to disclose gifts valued at more than $50 received during the year. Those required to file Form 700 are prohibited by Government Code section 89503 from receiving gifts from any single source valued at more than $470 annually. Reportable gifts include tickets to sporting or entertainment events.”

Council Member Noel Gallo is an Oakland City Council Member for District 5.

Additionally, according to records with the Federal Election Commission, Noel Gallo reports that he is also an employee of Gallo Advantage Consulting, which made a campaign contribution of $900 to Noel Gallo on 8/10/2020.

However, according to records with the Secretary of State in California, Gallo Advantage Consulting has never filed incorporation papers to conduct business legally as an entity in California.

If interested, see the links below for the records of just a few free city tickets used by Council Member Noel Gallo in the past 9 months, allegedly for the purpose of conducting the “oversight of facilities or events that may require City funding or support in the near future.”

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23674

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23692

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23691

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23690

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23689

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23688

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23675

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23686

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23687

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23685

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23673

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23676

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23677

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23684

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23678 - 16

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23683

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23680

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23671

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23634

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23632

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23633

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23631

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23630

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23629

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23628

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23627 - 27

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23626

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23592

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23591

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23590

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23588

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23577

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23587

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23586

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23585

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23584

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23583

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23572 - 39

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23571

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23581

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23582

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23580

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23573

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23574

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23578

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23579

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23576

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23570

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23575 - 50

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23565

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23567

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23564

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23563

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23562

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23556

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23561

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23560

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23559

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23558 - 60

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23557

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23555

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23542

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23546

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23545

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23543

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23544

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23541

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23540

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23526 - 70

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23527

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23528

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23523

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23524

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23525

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23522

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23521

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23520

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23519

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23518 — 80

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23517

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23533

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23516

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23513

http://www.oaklandnet.com/form802/Default.asp?id=23509

>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code