Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/10/2022
Yes on Measure O Kickoff Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 10
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorOur Downtown • Our Future
Location Details
123 Green Street, Santa Cruz
You are invited to join this celebration for Measure O, that will move us in a positive direction: offering our wonderful Farmers Market a permanent home at its successful Downtown location; requiring affordable housing on City lots; loving our Downtown Library by renovation; and canceling plans for a large and costly parking structure that experts say we don’t need.

Special appearance:
Tom Noddy and his bubble magic!

Register online or just show up at the door:
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/yes-on-o

We look forward to seeing you,
September 10th, 5-7pm at 123 Green Street!
sm_yes_on_o_kickoff_party_fundraiser_our_downtown_our_future_santa_cruz_library.jpg
original image (612x765)
For more event information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/so/3a...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 5th, 2022 10:26 PM
