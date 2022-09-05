You are invited to join this celebration for Measure O, that will move us in a positive direction: offering our wonderful Farmers Market a permanent home at its successful Downtown location; requiring affordable housing on City lots; loving our Downtown Library by renovation; and canceling plans for a large and costly parking structure that experts say we don’t need.
Special appearance:
Tom Noddy and his bubble magic!
Register online or just show up at the door:
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/yes-on-o
We look forward to seeing you,
September 10th, 5-7pm at 123 Green Street!
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/10/2022
|Yes on Measure O Kickoff Party
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 10
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Our Downtown • Our Future
|Location Details
|123 Green Street, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/so/3a...
