



Special appearance:

Tom Noddy and his bubble magic!



Register online or just show up at the door:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/yes-on-o



We look forward to seeing you,

September 10th, 5-7pm at 123 Green Street! You are invited to join this celebration for Measure O, that will move us in a positive direction: offering our wonderful Farmers Market a permanent home at its successful Downtown location; requiring affordable housing on City lots; loving our Downtown Library by renovation; and canceling plans for a large and costly parking structure that experts say we don’t need.Special appearance:Tom Noddy and his bubble magic!Register online or just show up at the door:We look forward to seeing you,September 10th, 5-7pm at 123 Green Street! For more event information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/so/3a...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 5th, 2022 10:26 PM