From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView events for the week of 9/15/2022
|Stop the War in Ukraine! Ceasefire Now! $$ for Climate & Healthcare, Not More Weapons!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 15
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|Location Details
|12 Noon: Senator Padilla, 333 Bush St. 1pm: Senator Feinstein, One Post St.
|
For more event information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp/san_fran...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 5th, 2022 5:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network