"Peace in Ukraine Coalition" rally and letter delivery to ask Senators Feinstein and Padilla to align with and support these demands: CEASEFIRE in Ukraine Now! DIPLOMACY! Negotiations, not weapons! $$$ for Climate, Healthcare & Housing, NOT Weapons for Endless War DO NOT RISK NUCLEAR WAR! Join us to banner, rally, speak out, and deliver letters to the Senators with our demands. Peaceful yet forceful action to end the Ukraine war and threat of nuclear annihilation and to stop $billions for weapons to Ukraine. CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, WILPF (Womens Int'l League for Peace & Freedom), DSA, Environmentalists Against War, XR Peace, PDA, SF Physicians for Social Responsibility, WSLF, United for Peace & Justice and others.

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 5th, 2022 5:35 PM