Stop the War in Ukraine! Ceasefire Now! $$ for Climate & Healthcare, Not More Weapons!
Date Thursday September 15
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
12 Noon: Senator Padilla, 333 Bush St. 1pm: Senator Feinstein, One Post St.
"Peace in Ukraine Coalition" rally and letter delivery to ask Senators Feinstein and Padilla to align with and support these demands: CEASEFIRE in Ukraine Now! DIPLOMACY! Negotiations, not weapons! $$$ for Climate, Healthcare & Housing, NOT Weapons for Endless War DO NOT RISK NUCLEAR WAR! Join us to banner, rally, speak out, and deliver letters to the Senators with our demands. Peaceful yet forceful action to end the Ukraine war and threat of nuclear annihilation and to stop $billions for weapons to Ukraine. CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, WILPF (Womens Int'l League for Peace & Freedom), DSA, Environmentalists Against War, XR Peace, PDA, SF Physicians for Social Responsibility, WSLF, United for Peace & Justice and others.
ukraine_poster_2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (645.1KB)
For more event information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp/san_fran...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 5th, 2022 5:35 PM
§Stop War in Ukraine
by Cynthia Papermaster
Monday Sep 5th, 2022 5:35 PM
peace_in_ukraine_poster_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (198.6KB)
$$ for Climate, Healthcare, Housing, NOT more weapons
https://www.peaceinukraine.org/cp/san_fran...
