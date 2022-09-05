Open Streets Santa Cruz, a project of Bike Santa Cruz County, is the largest open and public event in the city with thousands of attendees. Join us for a family-friendly, community celebration on West Cliff Drive, where we create a car-free two-mile street park from Lighthouse Field to Natural Bridges State Park. Open Streets Santa Cruz 2022 will be our largest event yet, with more than 60 local organizations, businesses, and performers hosting some incredible activities and resources!
Contact us today at events [at] bikesantacruzcounty.org about sponsorship opportunities, performing, or volunteering your time and join food trucks, vendors, nonprofits, and local performers! We hope to see you all there!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
|Open Streets Santa Cruz 2022
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 16
|Time
|9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Bike Santa Cruz County
|Location Details
|West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.bikesantacruzcounty.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 5th, 2022 1:56 PM
