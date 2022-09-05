top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Open Streets Santa Cruz 2022
Date Sunday October 16
Time 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorBike Santa Cruz County
Location Details
West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz
Open Streets Santa Cruz, a project of Bike Santa Cruz County, is the largest open and public event in the city with thousands of attendees. Join us for a family-friendly, community celebration on West Cliff Drive, where we create a car-free two-mile street park from Lighthouse Field to Natural Bridges State Park. Open Streets Santa Cruz 2022 will be our largest event yet, with more than 60 local organizations, businesses, and performers hosting some incredible activities and resources!

Contact us today at events [at] bikesantacruzcounty.org about sponsorship opportunities, performing, or volunteering your time and join food trucks, vendors, nonprofits, and local performers! We hope to see you all there!
For more event information: https://www.bikesantacruzcounty.org/

https://www.bikesantacruzcounty.org/
