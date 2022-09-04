top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism -- National Book Tour
Date Sunday September 11
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
Peace & Justice Center
467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa
Despite unprecedented extreme weather, droughts, floods and fires increasing each year, we see little to no action from capitalist leaders that match the urgency of the crisis. Actions must be taken immediately to end fossil fuel use, restore ecosystems, and transform our relationship with the planet to ensure humanity’s future. We collectively have the tools to reverse the crisis in one generation if we act now, but capitalism — the very system that created the crisis — stands in the way of the transformations needed.

Join us for events featuring Tina Landis, activist and author of Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism, and learn about real solutions to the crisis, how capitalism acts a barrier to the change that is needed, and how under socialism humanity can implement the transformations needed for our survival.
For more event information: https://www.liberationnews.org/climate-sol...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 4th, 2022 10:26 AM
