Bach’s Daughter Presents Eve, An Opera on October 28, 2022, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco during the final weekend of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Eve, An Opera is a multi-genre opera featuring original music, vocals, and dance that explores women’s exploitation, liberation, and healing.



Created by Bolinas based composer, Andrea Densmore and her two sons Antonio and Hobart Owen, the opera is based on a personal story of surviving an abusive relationship, and the transformative healing that followed in its wake. Spinning trauma into fine art, Densmore infuses the wretchedness and despair of domestic violence into dynamic instrumental compositions that also shine an invaluable light on survival and forgiveness. This story will be brought to life through a cast of 50, including chamber musicians from San Francisco Opera and SF Ballet, New Century Chamber Orchestra, numerous major Bay Area symphonies, members of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, with powerful soloists, as well as aerial, ballet and modern dancers from the greater Bay Area.

For more event information: https://www.eveopera.com/

