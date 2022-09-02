top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/28/2022
Eve, An Opera
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 28
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorBach's Daughter
Location Details
The Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco, 3301 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Bach’s Daughter Presents Eve, An Opera on October 28, 2022, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco during the final weekend of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Eve, An Opera is a multi-genre opera featuring original music, vocals, and dance that explores women’s exploitation, liberation, and healing.

Created by Bolinas based composer, Andrea Densmore and her two sons Antonio and Hobart Owen, the opera is based on a personal story of surviving an abusive relationship, and the transformative healing that followed in its wake. Spinning trauma into fine art, Densmore infuses the wretchedness and despair of domestic violence into dynamic instrumental compositions that also shine an invaluable light on survival and forgiveness. This story will be brought to life through a cast of 50, including chamber musicians from San Francisco Opera and SF Ballet, New Century Chamber Orchestra, numerous major Bay Area symphonies, members of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, with powerful soloists, as well as aerial, ballet and modern dancers from the greater Bay Area.
sm_eve_-_panel.jpg
original image (2838x626)
For more event information: https://www.eveopera.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 2nd, 2022 4:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code