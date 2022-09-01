San Francisco NNU-CNA Kaiser nurses rallied and spoke out about the dangerous health and safety conditions for patients at Kaiser. They talked about their stress and how Kaiser because of allowing low staffing levels is a threat to the health of the patients.

Dozens of NNU-CNA Kaiser San Francisco nurses rallied and spoke out in front of the San Francisco Kaiser hospital about the conditions for patients and nurses at Kaiser as a result of dangerous staffing levels.They reported that Kaiser management flagrantly violates their rights to take breaks and lunches as a result of dangerous staffing levels. They also reported that the Newsom administration government agencies refuse to enforce working conditions that Kaiser flagrantly violates.It is a "life and death" issue nurses reported and they are angry that they can't give high quality care.NUHW behavioral health workers are also on strike indefinitely over the same issues according to speakers. This rally was one of many which took place at 22 Kaiser hospitals throughout the state of California where 22,000 nurses have a contract with Kaiser.