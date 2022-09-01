top
"Life & Death Issue" For Patients & Nurses At Kaiser: CNA Nurses Speak Out
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 1st, 2022 3:24 PM
San Francisco NNU-CNA Kaiser nurses rallied and spoke out about the dangerous health and safety conditions for patients at Kaiser. They talked about their stress and how Kaiser because of allowing low staffing levels is a threat to the health of the patients.
sm_cna_kaiser_sf_nurses_holding_each_other_9-1-22_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of NNU-CNA Kaiser San Francisco nurses rallied and spoke out in front of the San Francisco Kaiser hospital about the conditions for patients and nurses at Kaiser as a result of dangerous staffing levels.

They reported that Kaiser management flagrantly violates their rights to take breaks and lunches as a result of dangerous staffing levels. They also reported that the Newsom administration government agencies refuse to enforce working conditions that Kaiser flagrantly violates.
It is a "life and death" issue nurses reported and they are angry that they can't give high quality care.

NUHW behavioral health workers are also on strike indefinitely over the same issues according to speakers. This rally was one of many which took place at 22 Kaiser hospitals throughout the state of California where 22,000 nurses have a contract with Kaiser.

Additional Media:

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

NUHW In Kaiser Strike Demand That Newsom & Demos Prosecute Flagrant Violations Of CA Healthcare Laws
https://youtu.be/m0CjsqaCr8w

AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds

UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients
Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From
Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/9HGzdRNOyIo
sm_cna_kaiser_sf_1_9-1-22_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Nurses at Kaiser are stressed out and angry about not being able to properly take care of patients because of low staffing level by Kaiser to protect their profits according to nurses.
https://youtu.be/9HGzdRNOyIo
sm_cna_kaiser_rally_9-1-22_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Nurses spoke at the rally about the life and death health situations at Kaiser and the flagrant violations of work conditions by Kaiser management and lack of enforcement by California state agencies.
https://youtu.be/9HGzdRNOyIo
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
