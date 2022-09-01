From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
"Life & Death Issue" For Patients & Nurses At Kaiser: CNA Nurses Speak Out
San Francisco NNU-CNA Kaiser nurses rallied and spoke out about the dangerous health and safety conditions for patients at Kaiser. They talked about their stress and how Kaiser because of allowing low staffing levels is a threat to the health of the patients.
Dozens of NNU-CNA Kaiser San Francisco nurses rallied and spoke out in front of the San Francisco Kaiser hospital about the conditions for patients and nurses at Kaiser as a result of dangerous staffing levels.
They reported that Kaiser management flagrantly violates their rights to take breaks and lunches as a result of dangerous staffing levels. They also reported that the Newsom administration government agencies refuse to enforce working conditions that Kaiser flagrantly violates.
It is a "life and death" issue nurses reported and they are angry that they can't give high quality care.
NUHW behavioral health workers are also on strike indefinitely over the same issues according to speakers. This rally was one of many which took place at 22 Kaiser hospitals throughout the state of California where 22,000 nurses have a contract with Kaiser.
Additional Media:
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
NUHW In Kaiser Strike Demand That Newsom & Demos Prosecute Flagrant Violations Of CA Healthcare Laws
https://youtu.be/m0CjsqaCr8w
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients
Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4
NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From
Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They reported that Kaiser management flagrantly violates their rights to take breaks and lunches as a result of dangerous staffing levels. They also reported that the Newsom administration government agencies refuse to enforce working conditions that Kaiser flagrantly violates.
It is a "life and death" issue nurses reported and they are angry that they can't give high quality care.
NUHW behavioral health workers are also on strike indefinitely over the same issues according to speakers. This rally was one of many which took place at 22 Kaiser hospitals throughout the state of California where 22,000 nurses have a contract with Kaiser.
Additional Media:
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
NUHW In Kaiser Strike Demand That Newsom & Demos Prosecute Flagrant Violations Of CA Healthcare Laws
https://youtu.be/m0CjsqaCr8w
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients
Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4
NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From
Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network