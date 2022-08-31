

LEPAIO September 11, 2022 International Panel

Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO Forum

On The 49tth Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Military Coup In Chile

September 11, 2022 Sunday 4:00 PM PST/6:00 PM CST/7:00 PM EST

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3290219617?pwd=OTFGZUVKcDd4bzVkVjl5ZS94QmdoQT09

Speakers:

Ernesto Rojas Urbina, Director of the Committee For Human and

Union Rights CODESH Chile

Liisa Milos, CWA UPTE UCSF Member and SFLC Delegate

Carol Lang, AFT PSC Professor & with LEPAIO

On September 11, 1973 the US government the CIA with the support of the and AFL-CIO overthrew the elected socialist Allende goverenment and supported a fascist military dictatorship.

The US government and major US corporations were unhappy with the move by the Allende government to take state control over private enterprises that controlled chile’s copper mines and telephone communications.

Tens of thousands were arrested and tortured and thousands were murdered with the support of the US government.

It also brought in right wing economist Milton Friedman and the Chicago boys who privatized the pension system,

destroyed unions, worker organizations and attacked the left.

The AFL-CIO has yet to confront and take responsibility for this history as it continues international operations in 60 countries through the “Solidarity Center,” funded by the US government through the National Endowment for Democracy. US workers need to call the AFL-CIO to account.

US working people and trade unionists need transparency and accountability for their unions here and

around the world.





Sponsored by

Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations

https://aflcio-int.education

info(at)aflcio-int.education



Resolution To End Government Funding Of The International Operations Of The AFL-CIO And Open The Books Of The AFL-CIO





https://aflcio-int.education/resolution-to-end-government-funding-of-the-international-operations-of-the-afl-cio-and-open-the-books-of-the-afl-cio/



1. Whereas, working people and members of the AFL-CIO have the right to transparency about the operations of their unions and,



2. Whereas, the AFL-CIO has collaborated with the CIA, Agency For International development AID and the National Endowment for Democracy NED and,



3. Whereas, workers around the world and their unions have faced attacks and subversion by this collaboration of the AFL-CIO leadership and,



4. Whereas, a democratic independent trade union movement must not be funded by governments and,



5. Whereas, we need real worker to worker direct solidarity and education of our mutual issues and needs and,



6. Whereas, US labor faces the same attack as workers around the world of privatization, deregulation, union busting and the growth of fascist forces and,



7. Whereas, the $75 million a year the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center compromises the independence of our trade union movement and,

8. Whereas, the AFL-CIO awarded the George Meany Award to South African Chief Butthelezi who was involved in organizing armed thugs to attack and murder trade unionists including Jabu Nlovu.



Therefore the AFL-CIO should acknowledge the past anti-labor practices and apologize to trade unionists, worker organizations and their families who have been violently attacked and murdered in attempted coups and other operations and therefore,

Therefore the AFL-CIO should drop ALL contact with the National Endowment for Democracy and reject the $75 million a year it offers in blood money and,

Therefore the AFL-CIO should open all its archives of its international operations and,

Therefore there should be an independent labor investigation of these attacks and deaths and the AFL-CIO should compensate the workers and their families who have faced these attacks on workers rights and,

Therefore AFL-CIO shall withdraw the George Meany award from South African Chief Buthelezi for the attacks and murders of hundreds of trade unionists and their families

Therefore the AFL-CIO will make a public report to the membership of the AFL-CIO on their website for all members and workers to be aware of this record and,

Therefore the AFL-CIO will now rely on self funding and mass financial campaigns of solidarity work with trade unionists and labor around the world





1. Considerando que los trabajadores y miembros de la AFL-CIO tienen derecho a la transparencia sobre las operaciones de sus sindicatos y,



2. Considerando que la AFL-CIO ha colaborado con la CIA, la Agencia para el Desarrollo Internacional AID y el National Endowment for Democracy NED y,



3. Considerando que los trabajadores de todo el mundo y sus sindicatos han enfrentado ataques y subversión por esta colaboración de la dirección de la AFL-CIO y,



4. Considerando que un movimiento sindical independiente democrático no debe ser financiado por los gobiernos y,



5. Considerando que necesitamos una verdadera solidaridad directa de trabajador a trabajador y educación sobre nuestros problemas y necesidades mutuos y,



6. Considerando que los trabajadores de EE. UU. enfrentan el mismo ataque que los trabajadores de todo el mundo de la privatización, la desregulación, la destrucción de sindicatos y el crecimiento de las fuerzas fascistas y,



7. Considerando que los $75 millones anuales del Centro de Solidaridad de la AFL-CIO comprometen la independencia de nuestro movimiento sindical y,

8. Considerando que la AFL-CIO otorgó el Premio George Meany al jefe sudafricano Butthelezi, quien participó en la organización de matones armados para atacar y asesinar a sindicalistas, incluido Jabu Nlovu.



Por lo tanto, la AFL-CIO debe reconocer las prácticas antisindicales del pasado y disculparse con los sindicalistas, las organizaciones de trabajadores y sus familias que han sido violentamente atacados y asesinados en intentos de golpe de estado y otras operaciones y, por lo tanto,

Por lo tanto, la AFL-CIO debería abandonar TODO contacto con el National Endowment for Democracy y rechazar los $75 millones al año que ofrece como dinero sangriento y,

Por lo tanto, la AFL-CIO debería abrir todos los archivos de sus operaciones internacionales y,

Por lo tanto, debe haber una investigación laboral independiente de estos ataques y muertes y la AFL-CIO debe indemnizar a los trabajadores y sus familias que han enfrentado estos ataques a los derechos de los trabajadores y,

Por lo tanto, la AFL-CIO retirará el premio George Meany al jefe sudafricano Buthelezi por los ataques y asesinatos de cientos de sindicalistas y sus familias.

Por lo tanto, la AFL-CIO hará un informe público a los miembros de la AFL-CIO en su sitio web para que todos los miembros y trabajadores estén al tanto de este registro y,

Por lo tanto, la AFL-CIO ahora dependerá de la autofinanciación y campañas financieras masivas de trabajo solidario con sindicalistas y trabajadores de todo el mundo.

For more event information: https://aflcio-int.education

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 8:20 PM