Our dear friend is gone.

HASKELL, Richard H. B., Jr., sailed into the mystic following a July 13, 2022 boating accident on the San Francisco Bay. Born in Richmond, Virginia, he attended The Steward School and Virginia Commonwealth University.Dickie served his community selflessly with organizations such as Food Not Bombs, Race to Zero Waste, Gill Tract Farm, and countless others. He was dedicated to protecting our fragile earth as a fearless advocate for recycling, composting, utilizing solar energy, and maintaining a leave-no-trace lifestyle.Dickie was a consummate explorer and thrived in the music-laden, cultural scenes of New Orleans, Black Rock City and San Francisco. His sailing adventures were extensive, the most notable being his trans-atlantic crossing on a 28 ft. ketch at age 22, with his younger brother. He spoke with exuberance and gratitude when sharing stories - written or by song, often fireside, with a hot meal and helpful hand.He was predeceased by his father, Richard H.B. Haskell. He is survived by his mother, Ann Richardson; stepfather, Mike; siblings, Clay Haskell and Lainie Gratz; and nephew and niece, Beau and Olana Gratz.A graveside service will be held on September 9 at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, at 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Common House from 5 to 7. Please consider a donation to your local food bank, or one listed above, where Dickie's memory may live on through the service of others.