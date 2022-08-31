top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 9/24/2022
Pre-#Folsom post-#Equinox World Naked Bike Ride San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 24
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/Authormarty
Location Details
“Cupid’s Arrow”/Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco, California 94105 USA
Gathering at 11am
START at 12pm/Noon.
“Cupid’s Arrow”/Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco, California 94105 USA
Route/MAP here: https://goo.gl/maps/d2JxFDKuzAS9cSPn8 ( approx. 10.7 miles & 1 1/2 to 2 hours including photo-op stops & restroom pitstops )

#JoinTheFun. Post-Autumnal Equinox* Pre-Folsom** San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride @SFWNBR [ #WNBRsf2022 ] in the most iconic cosmopolitan Nudist-Friendly City on Earth with more Nudist/Naturist-Embracing Merchants than any City in the USA or Western Civilization.

Come #BareAsYouDare & leave Your cares behind! At least Wear Your Biggest Smile & bring some Wheels —preferably Bicycle, Trike, Recumbent, Tandem or eBike, Human-powered or e-Scooter ( rentable locally ), Rollerskates, SkateBoards; but if all You have is a motorized ride & You care to roll Nude or carry Nudists/Exhibitionists & or are eager to serve as a #WNBR Marshall ( front or sweep ) You are more than welcome! Ride SAFELY for YourSelf & Others.

This final seasonal #WNBRsf2022 parade, protest ***, celebration**** of the local Bay Area/Northern California conference cohort of the Annual Historic International #WorldNakedBikeRide [ #WNBR ] will again meetup at “Cupid’s Arrow”/Rincon Park along The Embarcadero at Folsom Street ( convenient to BART, Muni Rail/Bus, Ferries, SF TransBay Transit Center, CalTrain, etc.). #AfterParty in the Castro to enjoy & patronize local voluntarily ( no govt mandates necessary1 ) Naturist/Nudist-Friendly Merchants.

Find updates at:
 • https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
 • https://twitter.com/YEShayahuXX2
 • https://www.instagram.com/naturgefuhlnacktesradfahren/
 • sfbay.craigslist.org/sfc/eve/d/san-francisco-post-equinox-pre-folsom/7528420895.html

* Thursday 22 September 2022
** Sunday 25 September 2022
*** “Power concedes nothing without a demand!” — Frederick Douglass, 3 August 1857:
To #TheTemps: @LondonBreed @SFMayorsOffice & @sfbos @SFgov:
1. Repeal/Abolish bigoted segregationist discriminatory inhumane unjust unholy & unconstitutional jim-crow-esque “MPC§154;” &
2. Lower All Traffic Speeds to Save Human Lives ( per 2020 @MayorBowser @MurielBowser & @CouncilOfDC @dcgov in the Nation’s Capital )
**** “Because GOD created It, ‘The Human Body can remain Nude & Uncovered & Preserve Intact Its Splendor & Its Beauty…..’” @Pontifex / Pope John Paul II, The Vatican, Love & Responsibility ( 1960 1981 2013 ) & #USgovt First Amendment #1stA.
sm_a_sat24sept_autumnal_equinox_wnbrsf2022_poster.jpg
original image (500x828)
For more event information: https://twitter.com/SFWNBR

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
§Route / Map #WNBRsf2022 #Equinox #WNBR
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_rtemap_sat24sept__wnbrsf2022__equinox.jpg
original image (2861x1523)
Follow the leader. Ride SAFELY. Keep the Map handy.
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§#JoinTheFun! #AfterParty
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_b_sat24sept_autumnal_equinox_wnbrsf2022_frsfnp_calendar_shops_handout.jpg
original image (1584x1224)
San Francisco has the most Naturist/Nudist/Human-Friendly Merchants on Earth! Show them some love.
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§Naturism & Nudism Are Beautiful & Divine
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_b_sat24sept_autumnal_equinox_wnbrsf2022_frsfnp_calendar_shops_handout_1.jpg
original image (1584x1224)
Social Public Naturism & Nudism is Officially Sanctified by The Vatican & via @Pontifex John Paul II. Enjoy it Every Day.
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§#WNBRsf2022 officially endorsed by AANR
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_linda_weber__sfgov.jpg
original image (1000x750)
The American Association of Nude Recreation Officially endorses the #WNBRsf2022! All Members & Curious Members Welcome!
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§Nudism is Economical. Less Gas, More Ass!
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_bare_less_gass_more_ass_wiggle.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
Fewer clothes means fewer dry cleaning bills & laundry chores & more time to #JoinTheFun! Pump something other than Gas #Folsom Weekend.
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§FREE Day Pass to @TheSequoians Nudist Oasis in the Castro Valley
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_fun__wnbrsf2022__thesequoians_pass.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
We have several FREE Day Passes to @TheSequoians Nudist Oasis in the Castro Valley for those who are interested in enjoying that Naturist Vibe!
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§#JoinTheFun! #WNBRsf2022
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_flickr_fotorebelxt__wnbrsf2022_embarcadero.jpg
original image (1418x952)
You will never forget how much fun You had!
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§#JoinTheFun! #WNBRsf2022
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_fun__wnbrsf2022_unclesam___u.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
You will never forget how much fun You had! It won’t be quite as fun without You!
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§#JoinTheFun! #WNBRsf2022
by marty
Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 4:42 PM
sm_linda_weber__truebluenude__aanr_nudism__aanrwestregion_director_3_july_wnbrsf.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
You wont regret it! #JoinTheFun! #WNBRsf2022
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
