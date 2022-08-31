Gathering at 11am
START at 12pm/Noon.
“Cupid’s Arrow”/Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco, California 94105 USA
Route/MAP here: https://goo.gl/maps/d2JxFDKuzAS9cSPn8 ( approx. 10.7 miles & 1 1/2 to 2 hours including photo-op stops & restroom pitstops )
#JoinTheFun. Post-Autumnal Equinox* Pre-Folsom** San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride @SFWNBR [ #WNBRsf2022 ] in the most iconic cosmopolitan Nudist-Friendly City on Earth with more Nudist/Naturist-Embracing Merchants than any City in the USA or Western Civilization.
Come #BareAsYouDare & leave Your cares behind! At least Wear Your Biggest Smile & bring some Wheels —preferably Bicycle, Trike, Recumbent, Tandem or eBike, Human-powered or e-Scooter ( rentable locally ), Rollerskates, SkateBoards; but if all You have is a motorized ride & You care to roll Nude or carry Nudists/Exhibitionists & or are eager to serve as a #WNBR Marshall ( front or sweep ) You are more than welcome! Ride SAFELY for YourSelf & Others.
This final seasonal #WNBRsf2022 parade, protest ***, celebration**** of the local Bay Area/Northern California conference cohort of the Annual Historic International #WorldNakedBikeRide [ #WNBR ] will again meetup at “Cupid’s Arrow”/Rincon Park along The Embarcadero at Folsom Street ( convenient to BART, Muni Rail/Bus, Ferries, SF TransBay Transit Center, CalTrain, etc.). #AfterParty in the Castro to enjoy & patronize local voluntarily ( no govt mandates necessary1 ) Naturist/Nudist-Friendly Merchants.
Find updates at:
• https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
• https://twitter.com/YEShayahuXX2
• https://www.instagram.com/naturgefuhlnacktesradfahren/
• sfbay.craigslist.org/sfc/eve/d/san-francisco-post-equinox-pre-folsom/7528420895.html
* Thursday 22 September 2022
** Sunday 25 September 2022
*** “Power concedes nothing without a demand!” — Frederick Douglass, 3 August 1857:
To #TheTemps: @LondonBreed @SFMayorsOffice & @sfbos @SFgov:
1. Repeal/Abolish bigoted segregationist discriminatory inhumane unjust unholy & unconstitutional jim-crow-esque “MPC§154;” &
2. Lower All Traffic Speeds to Save Human Lives ( per 2020 @MayorBowser @MurielBowser & @CouncilOfDC @dcgov in the Nation’s Capital )
**** “Because GOD created It, ‘The Human Body can remain Nude & Uncovered & Preserve Intact Its Splendor & Its Beauty…..’” @Pontifex / Pope John Paul II, The Vatican, Love & Responsibility ( 1960 1981 2013 ) & #USgovt First Amendment #1stA.
