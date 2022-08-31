The Bay Area Chapter of Black Alliance for Peace invites you to a screening of the documentary film Let the Fire Burn.
Let the Fire Burn tells the story of the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the revolutionary MOVE organization by the Philadelphia Police Department, which killed 11 MOVE members (including 5 children), destroyed 61 neighboring homes, and displaced more than 250 Black residents.
Join us to explore this history of radical Black resistance against militarized domestic state repression and to discuss how it informs our ongoing struggle against the permanent war agenda of the U.S. state globally.
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Date
|Friday September 02
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|The Black Alliance for Peace
|Location Details
|Parker Community School, 7929 Ney Avenue, Oakland CA 94605
For more event information: https://blackallianceforpeace.com/
