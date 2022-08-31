top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/2/2022
​​Free Them All Movie Night! Let the Fire Burn
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 02
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorThe Black Alliance for Peace
Location Details
Parker Community School, 7929 Ney Avenue, Oakland CA 94605
The Bay Area Chapter of Black Alliance for Peace invites you to a screening of the documentary film Let the Fire Burn.

​​Let the Fire Burn tells the story of the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the revolutionary MOVE organization by the Philadelphia Police Department, which killed 11 MOVE members (including 5 children), destroyed 61 neighboring homes, and displaced more than 250 Black residents.
​​
​​Join us to explore this history of radical Black resistance against militarized domestic state repression and to discuss how it informs our ongoing struggle against the permanent war agenda of the U.S. state globally.
sm_d0a5547c-bb69-4fc1-b86a-713b8765b87e.jpeg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://blackallianceforpeace.com/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 10:52 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code