|Benchlands Meeting
|Friday September 02
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Meeting
|Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Join us at 3:00 pm near the Water Street end of the Benchlands, San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz
Protest against the Benchlands sweep after the meeting in front of the County Building at 4:30 pm
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 31st, 2022 9:26 AM
