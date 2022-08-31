On August 3rd, UFW Farm Workers launched a 24-day, 335-mile "March for the Governor's Signature" from Delano CA to Sacramento in support of Assembly Bill #2183, which expands options for farm workers to vote for unionization. The bill would give more choices to farm workers so they can vote free from intimidation. Farm workers would be able to vote in secret whenever and wherever they feel safe.



When marchers arrived at the capitol, Governor Newsom refused to sign the bill, despite the bill passing in the Senate. So now, the marchers are holding a 24/7 vigil at the Capitol until the governor signs. 24 hours vigils are also now happening in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Francisco and San Jose.



Watsonville, let's show up for our families and community members who are in the trenches everyday. Currently, farm workers are not protected under the National Labor Relations Laws, and not protected from retaliation by federal law when engaged in labor organizing. AB #2183 would be a step in the right direction to more protection for farm workers. Considering the high numbers of farm workers living and working right here in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, the passing of this bill would benefit thousands of our community members working in agriculture on the central coast.



Many of the farm workers here in Watsonville are Indigenous, and not having basic human rights met. We can do more as a community. SHOW UP and GET INVOLVED so we can organize for a more humane and just situation for the people that feed us!



Organized by Campesina Womb Justice

