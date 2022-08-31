Our Annual Chuseok Festival is the Bay Area's largest public event celebrating, showcasing, and promoting Korean culture, cuisine, music, arts, and community. The FREE festival will have delicious Korean food (both traditional and fusion), exciting live performances from local Korean cultural performance groups, traditional Korean games and activities, raffles, and more!



FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:



Performances: We are excited to announce Korean American rappers Year Of The Ox as our headliner! Also enjoy traditional and pop music, traditional and Kpop dance, and other performances. Watch our social channels for performer announcements!



Korean Food & Drink: Enjoy delicious food, beverages and snacks from Bay Area vendors that include K-BBQ, Korean street food, Noodles, and more as well as beer, soju, makgeoli (Korean rice wine) and other non-alcoholic beverages. Vendors include: Kiss My Seoul, Mama Cho's, NoodleBelly, K-Pop Chicken, Seoul Bird, Korner Kitchen & Bar, Dokkaebier, and more!



Spotlight on Local Community: Discover and support local Korean artists, makers, businesses, and nonprofits serving the Korean community.



All activities at this year’s Chuseok Festival are being offered free of charge to participants. Follow us @sfkoreancenter and @sfchuseok for more updates. Hope to see you all there!

For more event information: https://koreancentersf.org/chuseok-festiva...

