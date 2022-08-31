From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CA Sen.Skinner Selling Out To PG&E With $1.4 Billion To Keep Diablo Canyon Nuke Open
A speak out was held in front of the Oakland office of State Senator Nancy Skinner. Skinner was charged with secretly conspiring with PG& E and Governor Newsom to give PG&E $1.4 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open for another ten years. The bill SB 846 would be paid for by tthe public and ratepayers throughout the state and threaten the expansion of wind and solar power. This event happened on August 30, 2022. Speakers also condemned Skinner and the rest of the Democratic Party leadership for a stealth attack of the bill to prevent the public and communities any oversight.
Alameda County State Senator Nancy Skinner was charged wih selling out to PG&E by supporting Governor Newsom's SB 846 which would give $1.4 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open for ten years and longer. Speakers said that in a stealth attack, Skinner and the rest of the Democratic party leadership gutted a bill by Senator Scott Weiner and replaced it with language to give $1.4 billion for PG&E to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant which is built is built on earthquake faults open and increase the attacks on solar energy in California.
Speakers also talked about the lessons of Fukushima in Japan which is still suffering with the failure to remove the melted rods in the broken plant 11 years after the Fukshima nuclear plant melt downs. The Japanese government with the support of the US government is planning to dump 1.3 million tons of radioactive with Tritium into the Pacific Ocean.
Speakers also condemned Skinner and the leadership of the legislature for trying to prevent the public and ratepayers for having any democratic process for committee meeting and public comment and debate. The bill was only printed on Sunday August 28, 2022 with a vote on Wednesday August 31st. It needs a 2/3s vote to pass and speakers urged the public to call their legislators to demand the rejection of this bill. There is a long history of corruption between Governor Newsom and PG&E with Newsom limiting their
liability for deaths, fires and explosions throughout California.
This speak out was initiated by No Nukes Action
Additional Media:
Emergency CA Press Conference On SB 846
https://youtu.be/Vk5YhrsDu8k
Newsom’s office crafted law protecting PG&E after company’s crimes killed 84 people
https://www.abc10.com/article/news/local/abc10-originals/newsom-pge-protection/103-65ca1d41-8efe-45b4-87bc-0cdecc714378
Newsom's Bill SB 846 In Legislature
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
PG&E: Corporate Structure & History
http://www.energy-net.org/1NWO/PGE/1PGE.HTM
CA PUC Protested Over PG&E Mass Destruction & Murders And Collusion "You Are A Murderer”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZQ&t=3s
PG&E Blast,Fire And Cover-up: San Bruno Residents Speak Out "Profits Before People"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3z9VRqxOtE
"Jail PG&E Execs" Is Demanded On One Year Anniversary Of San Bruno Explosion & Deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68wXJWRNitU
Crimes Of PG&E-San Mateo County Resident Pat Gray Speaks Out On San Bruno Gas Explosion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6Uza3-EDRc
CA Anti-NUKE Activists Speak Out At CPUC On San Onofre NUKE Plant "Shut It Down Now”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jnv9VvaCYbA
CPUC Pres Peevey Tries To Shutdown Speakers Against "Smart Meters"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4HaGHqhK9o
SF PUC Protest Rally To Call For Removal Of CPUC Chair Michael Peevey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSQY_uT9Nao
CPUC Pres Peevey Tries To Shutdown Speakers Against "Smart Meters"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5dlxQWaiIM
Nuclear Power, CA Public Utility Commission & Corruption With Lawyer Michael Aguirre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KASlGyCn9TY
For Info:
No Nukes Actiion Committee
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
