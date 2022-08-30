



Join us on September 1 at 7:30 PM for our monthly South Bay Indigenous Solidarity general meeting (virtual only)!Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-yrpzkvGtaNWy9uKZ0RwHJzlLXal-E0 Draft Meeting Agenda: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Tm5EvUN3ffgay9C8OonwgtC7hI2JJR5W62Rr11LjPNA/edit?usp=sharing 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock': The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project dEIR is out, and public-comment ends on September 26 (5:00 PM). The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project would be a 403-acre open pit mine, sited on a portion of Juristac in Santa Clara County. Juristac is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and an incredibly sensitive ecological area. The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project dEIR can be found online at: https://plandev.sccgov.org/policies-programs/smara/sargent . The public redacted form of dEIR Appendix M (Cultural Resources) can be viewed at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Nmod6oXZhbhF1CiFU88ANmf2aFANlxPSyF17QkldZIY/edit?usp=sharing . Public-comments should be emailed to Robert Salisbury, Senior Planner, at sgtquarry.comments [at] pln.sccgov.org Likewise, the Betabel Commercial Development dEIR is also out, and public-comment for that dEIR ends on September 6 (5:00 PM). ​This commercial project would be sited on a portion of Juristac located within the very northern portion of San Benito County. The dEIR for Betabel can be found at https://www.cosb.us/departments/resource-management-agency/planning-and-land-use-division/betabel . Public-comments should be sent to:San Benito County Resource Management AgencyAttn: Abraham Prado2301 Technology ParkwayHollister, California 95023Help plan for action at the September 10 Rally for Juristac at 70 West Hedding Street, San Jose! Learn more at https://www.protectjuristac.org/rally/ We're meeting at 7:30 on September 1 to allow time for the September 1 Juristac Teach-In and Comment-Writing Workshop (6:00 PM - 7:30 PM). Register for that event at bit. ly/Juristac91Additionally, Friends of Juristac will be hosting another public comment-writing workshop on September 15 (7:00 PM - 8:30 PM). You can register for that event at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ldOysrzgvGt3-VVKwLNtkBmY-h4RTTCWu For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

