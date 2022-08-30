Join us on September 1 at 7:30 PM for our monthly South Bay Indigenous Solidarity general meeting (virtual only)!
Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-yrpzkvGtaNWy9uKZ0RwHJzlLXal-E0
Draft Meeting Agenda: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Tm5EvUN3ffgay9C8OonwgtC7hI2JJR5W62Rr11LjPNA/edit?usp=sharing
'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock': The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project dEIR is out, and public-comment ends on September 26 (5:00 PM). The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project would be a 403-acre open pit mine, sited on a portion of Juristac in Santa Clara County. Juristac is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and an incredibly sensitive ecological area. The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project dEIR can be found online at: https://plandev.sccgov.org/policies-programs/smara/sargent. The public redacted form of dEIR Appendix M (Cultural Resources) can be viewed at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Nmod6oXZhbhF1CiFU88ANmf2aFANlxPSyF17QkldZIY/edit?usp=sharing. Public-comments should be emailed to Robert Salisbury, Senior Planner, at sgtquarry.comments [at] pln.sccgov.org.
Likewise, the Betabel Commercial Development dEIR is also out, and public-comment for that dEIR ends on September 6 (5:00 PM). This commercial project would be sited on a portion of Juristac located within the very northern portion of San Benito County. The dEIR for Betabel can be found at https://www.cosb.us/departments/resource-management-agency/planning-and-land-use-division/betabel. Public-comments should be sent to:
San Benito County Resource Management Agency
Attn: Abraham Prado
2301 Technology Parkway
Hollister, California 95023
aprado [at] cosb.us
Help plan for action at the September 10 Rally for Juristac at 70 West Hedding Street, San Jose! Learn more at https://www.protectjuristac.org/rally/.
We're meeting at 7:30 on September 1 to allow time for the September 1 Juristac Teach-In and Comment-Writing Workshop (6:00 PM - 7:30 PM). Register for that event at bit. ly/Juristac91
Additionally, Friends of Juristac will be hosting another public comment-writing workshop on September 15 (7:00 PM - 8:30 PM). You can register for that event at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ldOysrzgvGt3-VVKwLNtkBmY-h4RTTCWu .
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 9/1/2022
|South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 01
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
|Location Details
|Via Zoom. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-yrpzkvGtaNWy9uKZ0RwHJzlLXal-E0
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 30th, 2022 11:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network