



Rose's Law is named after a Rose, a chicken, who was rescued by DxE investigators on September 29th, 2018. Every year to commemorate her rescue, activists around the world take action to demand Rose's Law.



To kick off the 2022 Rose's Law Week of Action, we will be doing a massive banner drop from an overpass in Berkeley. This will be our biggest banner ever and will catch the eye of thousands of drivers, prompting them to learn about Rose and the need for an animal bill of rights.



We will then continue to take action during the week and support activists around the world in doing the same. Details for additional actions TBA.

WHERE: Meet at Seabreeze Market in Berkeley (598 University). We'll walk to the overpass together.

WHEN: Meeting at 1:00pm.

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a short walk (less than a 1/4 mile) and lots of standing in place while we hold the banner. If you'd like someone to bring you a chair, please email us at

WHO: Everyone is welcome. The legal risk of this protest is very, very low.

