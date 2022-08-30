top
Rose's Law Kickoff: MASSIVE Banner Drop
Date Saturday September 24
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Seabreeze Market (598 University Ave, Berkeley)
Rose's Law: Animal Bill of Rights is DxE's ultimate goal and the endpoint on our roadmap. Rose's Law would give animals the basic rights to be free, not owned; to not be exploited, killed, or abused by humans; to have their interests represented in a court of law; to have a protected home or habitat; and to be rescued from situations of distress or exploitation.

Rose's Law is named after a Rose, a chicken, who was rescued by DxE investigators on September 29th, 2018. Every year to commemorate her rescue, activists around the world take action to demand Rose's Law.

To kick off the 2022 Rose's Law Week of Action, we will be doing a massive banner drop from an overpass in Berkeley. This will be our biggest banner ever and will catch the eye of thousands of drivers, prompting them to learn about Rose and the need for an animal bill of rights.

We will then continue to take action during the week and support activists around the world in doing the same. Details for additional actions TBA.
--
WHERE: Meet at Seabreeze Market in Berkeley (598 University). We'll walk to the overpass together.
WHEN: Meeting at 1:00pm.
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a short walk (less than a 1/4 mile) and lots of standing in place while we hold the banner. If you'd like someone to bring you a chair, please email us at sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com. The overpass is very loud and we may use smoke flares.
WHO: Everyone is welcome. The legal risk of this protest is very, very low.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1LcJCy7Ql

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 30th, 2022 11:39 PM
