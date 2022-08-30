top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 9/20/2022
Rally to End Rodeo Cruelty in Alameda County
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 20
Time 7:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
1221 Oak St, Oakland, CA 94612
On Sep 20th, the Alameda Board of Supervisors will be discussing an ordinance to ban some of the cruelest practices at the rodeo. We need your help in making the animals voices heard. There will be a demonstration with speak outs, signs, chanting, and a banner from 8am-9am. After the rally we will attend the board meeting to give public comment in support of the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance does several things to protect animals used in rodeos. It outlaws the "flank strap," a painful strap that cuts into the groin region of bulls and horses, to make them buck from excruciating agony. It will ban jerk down calf-roping that flips calves over by their necks slamming them into the ground. It would also ban the ‘Wild Cow Milking’ event in which lactating mother cows are wrangled and milked solely for entertainment. This ordinance would severely inhibit the rodeo and would potentially make it impossible for them to operate.
The last hearing on Aug 9th in which this ordinance was discussed had a large number of in person rodeo advocates. We need to show up in person to counteract this.

You can help out RIGHT NOW by contacting the parties below. This can be done in conjunction with attending in person.
THE SUPERVISORS NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU!!!
Dist. 5 - Keith Carson, President - keith.carson [at] acgov.org; tel.510/272-6695
Dist. 4 - Nate Miley - nate.miley [at] acgov.org; tel. 510/272-6694
Dist. 3 - Dave Brown - dave.brown [at] actov.org; tel. 510/272-6693
Dist. 2 - Richard Valle - richard.valle [at] acgov.org; tel. 510/272-6692
Dist. 1 - David Haubert - david.haubert [at] acgov.org; tel. 510/272-6691

At minimum, please contact your Supervisor and Board President Carson and say you support the Humane Rodeo Ordinance before them.

To find out who your supervisor is:
http://www.acgov.org/ms/addresslookup/Default.aspx
Or see this map: https://www.acgov.org/board/documents/districtmap.pdf
sm_rally_to_end_rodeo_cruelty_in_alameda_county_.jpeg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/5HW7I07tx

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 30th, 2022 11:35 PM
Add Your Comments
