The proposed ordinance does several things to protect animals used in rodeos. It outlaws the "flank strap," a painful strap that cuts into the groin region of bulls and horses, to make them buck from excruciating agony. It will ban jerk down calf-roping that flips calves over by their necks slamming them into the ground. It would also ban the ‘Wild Cow Milking’ event in which lactating mother cows are wrangled and milked solely for entertainment. This ordinance would severely inhibit the rodeo and would potentially make it impossible for them to operate.

The last hearing on Aug 9th in which this ordinance was discussed had a large number of in person rodeo advocates. We need to show up in person to counteract this.



You can help out RIGHT NOW by contacting the parties below. This can be done in conjunction with attending in person.

THE SUPERVISORS NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU!!!

Dist. 5 - Keith Carson, President -

Dist. 4 - Nate Miley -

Dist. 3 - Dave Brown -

Dist. 2 - Richard Valle -

Dist. 1 - David Haubert -



At minimum, please contact your Supervisor and Board President Carson and say you support the Humane Rodeo Ordinance before them.



To find out who your supervisor is:

http://www.acgov.org/ms/addresslookup/Default.aspx

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 30th, 2022 11:35 PM