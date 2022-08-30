The Alameda Board of Supervisors is considering an ordinance to ban some of the cruelest practices at the rodeo! At the Meetup this Saturday Curtis will tell us about this issue and how we can help get certain tools of torture banned from Rodeos in Alameda county, which would inhibit the rodeo and potentially stop it from even happening in Alameda!
We will also be doing a protest the actual day of the board meeting to encourage the Alameda Board of Supervisors to do the right thing!
If you cannot join in person you can join on Zoom at 11:15am, the Zoom link is dxe.io/meetupzoom
Where: Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley
When: Saturday, September 3rd, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
- We encourage you to take public transit if possible, the lawn is just two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART station.
- Dogs and other companion animals are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee for suggested donation, please bring your own reusable plate and cup if possible!
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Meetup: How You Can Help Ban Tools of Torture in Rodeos
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Saturday September 03
Time
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|Crescent Lawn UC Berkeley
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1OdW1rQbQ
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 30th, 2022 11:19 PM
