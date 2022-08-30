Pop-by the Museum to contribute to community crafts celebrating biodiversity! All ages are welcome, materials are provided, and stay for as long as you like. Activities include a biodiversity “mural”, nature bingo, and more.
Free | Donations appreciated
Location: Outside the Museum in Tyrrell Park
Accessibility:
Drop-by anytime 1-4 p.m. to join the fun!
Follow the latest guidelines for for covid safety.
Restrooms and water fountains are available inside the Museum.
Activities will be on somewhat lumpy grass.
Saturday September 10
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Other
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/9-10-commu...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 30th, 2022 10:21 AM
