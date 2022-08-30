Pop-by the Museum to contribute to community crafts celebrating biodiversity! All ages are welcome, materials are provided, and stay for as long as you like. Activities include a biodiversity “mural”, nature bingo, and more.



Free | Donations appreciated

Location: Outside the Museum in Tyrrell Park



Accessibility:

Drop-by anytime 1-4 p.m. to join the fun!

Follow the latest guidelines for for covid safety.

Restrooms and water fountains are available inside the Museum.

Activities will be on somewhat lumpy grass.

