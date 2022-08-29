Featuring Oakland Hip-Hop & Neo-Soul Artists:
QeazyE
Kahj & Versâam
Oddity
Cas'ti
Saturday September 3rd from 5-8pm
FREE!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 9/3/2022
|"Welcome Back" Hip-Hop & Neo-Soul Nite
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 03
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|People's Park
|Location Details
|People's Park, Berkeley
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 29th, 2022 10:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network