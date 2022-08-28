From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 9/30/2022
|30th anniversary San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 30
|Time
|6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|SF Critical mass
|Location Details
|Gather at Justin Herman plaza - near Embarcadero BART
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 7:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network