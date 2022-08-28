Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #136, to be published in October, 2022.



Email slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your submission as a .doc attachment please.



You can also join article reading / collective editing Sept 24 / 25 - email if you're interested.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.

For more event information: http://slingshotcollective.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 7:35 PM