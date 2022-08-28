top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
Bay Bridge March Marks World Day for the End of Speciesism
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
Two species march from Oakland to near tower and hold letters to spell out end of speciesism demand
sm_01-23922-854_8223.jpg
original image (1963x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

If our civilization seeks to adorn itself with notions of morality, and if this "morality" compels opposition to causing suffering, then we are compelled to demand the end of factory farming. Factory farming breeds millions of sentient beings in hideous conditions purely for slaughter or bodily exploitation.

Direct Action Everywhere sees this as an ethical imperative. They identify speciesims as follows:

Speciesism’s effect on the world is unfathomably destructive. Like other forms of oppression and prejudice, it ranges from interpersonal microaggressions, to downright bigotry, to entire societal institutions that thrive off direct or indirect exploitation and violence.

On August 27th, to take part in the 8th annual World Day for the end of Speciesism, members of Direct Action Everywhere marched along a portion of the Bay Bridge to bring attention to this issue.

They prepared for the action at one of their regularly held meetups in Berkeley's Crescent Lawn. There they welcomed new members, identified their mental state, and fortified themselves with a vegan brunch.

Marchers assembled at the Oakland end of the Bay Bridge bike path. They donned large letter signs and held white carnations. While careful to avoid misspelling the slogan they marched the several miles to the cables connecting the roadway to the large tower. Passing cars frequently honked their approval. Returning to their cars, both marching species enjoyed an afternoon snack.

Direct action highlights the speciesist practice of prosecuting humans who help anyone who isn’t a human escape from situations of distress and certain death. One of organizers (Paul Darwin Picklesimer) and one of their co-founders (Wayne Hsiung) will stand trial in Utah on September 9th for helping two piglets get to a vet and are facing up to over a decade in prison if convicted.

This coming week organizers who have rescued animals will appear in court in Santa Rosa. Results will appear in a future Indybay post.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_02-23922-852_2250.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_03-23922-856_9528.jpg
original image (1878x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_04-23922-852_2259.jpg
original image (1400x1935)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_05-23922-856_9537.jpg
original image (2098x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_06-23922-856_9540.jpg
original image (1895x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_07-23922-856_9546.jpg
original image (1400x1885)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_08-23922-852_2271.jpg
original image (1400x1921)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_09-23922-852_2276.jpg
original image (1837x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_10-23922-856_9555.jpg
original image (1583x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_11-23922-852_2286.jpg
original image (1690x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_12-23922-854_8244.jpg
original image (1856x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_13-23922-854_8274.jpg
original image (1964x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_14-23922-856_9767.jpg
original image (2086x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_15-23922-852_2363.jpg
original image (1866x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_16-23922-852_2366.jpg
original image (1497x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_17-23922-856_9788.jpg
original image (2008x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_18-23922-852_2373.jpg
original image (1949x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_19-23922-856_9804.jpg
original image (1938x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Aug 28th, 2022 6:13 PM
sm_20-23922-854_8302.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
