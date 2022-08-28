Two species march from Oakland to near tower and hold letters to spell out end of speciesism demand

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

If our civilization seeks to adorn itself with notions of morality, and if this "morality" compels opposition to causing suffering, then we are compelled to demand the end of factory farming. Factory farming breeds millions of sentient beings in hideous conditions purely for slaughter or bodily exploitation.Direct Action Everywhere sees this as an ethical imperative. They identify speciesims as follows:

Speciesism’s effect on the world is unfathomably destructive. Like other forms of oppression and prejudice, it ranges from interpersonal microaggressions, to downright bigotry, to entire societal institutions that thrive off direct or indirect exploitation and violence.