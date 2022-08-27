From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Labor & Workers
SF Solidarity For Striking UK Felixstowe Dockers:Fighting Hutchison Billionaire Li Ka-shig
A solidarity speak out was held for striking for UK Felixstowe dockers who went on strike for wage increases.
Supporters of the UK Felixstowe UNITE dockers strike sang and spoke out at an action in front of the UK consulate in San Francisco on Monday August 22, 2022. Former ILWU Local 10 president George Romero talked about their support and the issues including privatization.
The Felixstowe dockers went out on an 8 day strike starting on August 21, 2022. The port controls nearly 50% of the cargo traffic to the UK.
The Tory government and candidates for Prime Minister have threatened to pass even more draconian anti-labor laws against British workers.
Participants at the rally supported a general strike in the UK to bring down the anti-labor government.
The Port of Felixstowe is the largest port in Britain and it is controlled by CK Hutchison Holdings which is owned by Chinese based billionaire and union buster Li Ka-shing. He also owns the UK Port of Harwich and Hutchison has over 30,000 employees around the world and operates 52 ports and terminals in 26 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe. He has also benefited from China’s Belt and Road Initiative as China has taken control of ports around the world including running many ports in China. Li Ka-shing was also involved in trying to break the Hong Kong dockers strike in 1983 but was defeated by the Hong Kong dock workers union and mass community support when there was a 40 day strike.
Labor musician Pat Fahey sang at the solidarity event.
Additional media:
US Solidarity With Felixstowe UNITE Dockers Strikers By ILWU Local 10 Past President Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/HJvCgdosUv0
Hong Kong Dockers Strike & Struggles Against Li Ka-shing : HK Unionists Stephan Chan & Wong Yu Loy
https://youtu.be/7fck2nERAXc"
All On the Same Ocean," Hong Kong Dockworkers' Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YfyF6eIvRg"
They Only Understand Power” On 2022 SF "Bloody Thursday" ILWU Local 10 Trent Willis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/65T6R9UCbp0
On May1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/Vnwsnx0oNC4
Solidarity Has No Borders:The Journey Of The Neptune Jade
https://youtu.be/F3Wva4XbMVs
ILWU Local 10 & OEA Rank & File Joint Meeting To Fight Privatization With Worker Community Action
https://youtu.be/2vMd5TGK
UK Liverpool Dockers: A History Of Rebellion and Betrayal and Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/8vvY1mGuOT4
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The Felixstowe dockers went out on an 8 day strike starting on August 21, 2022. The port controls nearly 50% of the cargo traffic to the UK.
The Tory government and candidates for Prime Minister have threatened to pass even more draconian anti-labor laws against British workers.
Participants at the rally supported a general strike in the UK to bring down the anti-labor government.
The Port of Felixstowe is the largest port in Britain and it is controlled by CK Hutchison Holdings which is owned by Chinese based billionaire and union buster Li Ka-shing. He also owns the UK Port of Harwich and Hutchison has over 30,000 employees around the world and operates 52 ports and terminals in 26 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe. He has also benefited from China’s Belt and Road Initiative as China has taken control of ports around the world including running many ports in China. Li Ka-shing was also involved in trying to break the Hong Kong dockers strike in 1983 but was defeated by the Hong Kong dock workers union and mass community support when there was a 40 day strike.
Labor musician Pat Fahey sang at the solidarity event.
Additional media:
US Solidarity With Felixstowe UNITE Dockers Strikers By ILWU Local 10 Past President Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/HJvCgdosUv0
Hong Kong Dockers Strike & Struggles Against Li Ka-shing : HK Unionists Stephan Chan & Wong Yu Loy
https://youtu.be/7fck2nERAXc"
All On the Same Ocean," Hong Kong Dockworkers' Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YfyF6eIvRg"
They Only Understand Power” On 2022 SF "Bloody Thursday" ILWU Local 10 Trent Willis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/65T6R9UCbp0
On May1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/Vnwsnx0oNC4
Solidarity Has No Borders:The Journey Of The Neptune Jade
https://youtu.be/F3Wva4XbMVs
ILWU Local 10 & OEA Rank & File Joint Meeting To Fight Privatization With Worker Community Action
https://youtu.be/2vMd5TGK
UK Liverpool Dockers: A History Of Rebellion and Betrayal and Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/8vvY1mGuOT4
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network